Reminder: Direct Digital Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·1 min read
  • DRCT

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform and owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses and Orange 142, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 P.M. ET to discuss the results.

Direct Digital Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Direct Digital Holdings)
Direct Digital Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Direct Digital Holdings)

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/.

About Direct Digital Holdings
Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 70,000 clients monthly, generating over 90 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. The company has been named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reminder-direct-digital-holdings-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301599633.html

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings

