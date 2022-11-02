REMINDER / GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

LASALLE, QC, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX: GDI) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday November 9, 2022 following the close of markets.

GDI will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results. Participants will include Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Lavigne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and David Hinchey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Members of the financial community are invited to access the conference call which will include a question and answer period for financial analysts. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-239-9838

Local: 647-484-0478 (Toronto) or 438-320-0340 (Montreal)

Confirmation Code: 3708260

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until November 17, 2022 by dialing:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-203-1112

Local: 647-436-0148 (Toronto)

Confirmation code: 3708260#

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

