U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,135.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.75
    -49.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    +0.97 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9320
    +0.2810 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,851.36
    -534.40 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.26
    -11.88 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on February 27th of 2023 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the twelve months of 2022.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nP_gm1D-RxqGTx1H1cJc_g You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to register on the Zoom platform. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Cloud Service Provider Is Said to Mull $200 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen Cloudsky Technologies Co. is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $200 million as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Wo

  • Why Jill Biden is visiting Namibia and Kenya

    US First Lady Jill Biden is currently in Namibia for a two-day visit. She landed in Windhoek—the capital—on Feb. 22, and will proceed to Kenya on Feb. 24. This is her sixth visit to Africa.

  • Alibaba, NetEase Slump as Earnings Fail to Impress Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology companies took a beating after more firms reported earnings, as price wars and geopolitical tensions cloud the growth outlook for the sector.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • ‘Ignore the Noise’: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Analysts

    The political winds are pushing the energy industry ever further toward the green, promoting renewable power sources and electrification over fossil fuels. The irony in this is that certain rare metals, essential to a green energy economy, have taken on a new importance. In a sense, lithium is the new coal. This point was driven home just this month, when the Chinese battery maker CATL, a leader in the global market for electric vehicle battery packs, announced a changing to its pricing strategy

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTuber calls out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • MP Materials Corp. (MP) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MP Materials Corp. (MP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 200% and 12.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Could Get an Energy-Stock Payoff

    Warren Buffett's company holds $10 billion of Occidental's preferred stock with an 8% dividend yield.

  • Will Intel Stock Make New 52-Week Lows After Slashing Its Dividend?

    Intel stock is trading lower after cutting its dividend. New lows could be on tap, especially if the stock market comes under more pressure.

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • Speculative Startups Swing Wildly After Closing SPAC Deals

    Some of 2021's [speculative enthusiasm](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sb12083523274337804525704587251930175108306) is showing up in the SPAC market. Shares of companies like [space-exploration startup](https://www.wsj.com/articles/space-exploration-startup-intuitive-machines-nears-1-billion-spac-merger-11663291537) Intuitive Machines, renewable fuels upstart Verde Clean Fuels and biotech firm Ocean Biomedical have swung wildly in recent trading sessions after closing SPAC mergers. The swings are

  • Nvidia’s stock-market hot streak is far from over, according to Wall Street analysts

    Nvidia's stock has been a massive outperformer lately, and the company's latest results suggest to some analysts that the name is not done running up.

  • Many CDs are paying way more than they used to (think upwards of 4%-4.5%), but should you take one out?

    If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more,  you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.

  • Berkshire Earnings: Should Investors Buy Warren Buffett's Stock?

    While everyone knows him as a brilliant stock picker and portfolio manager, he is also the shepherd of some 70 companies under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella

  • Intel stock has fallen enough, Morgan Stanley says in upgrade

    Intel Corp.'s dividend cut helps earn the stock an upgrade, as Morgan Stanley now sees "limited downside" for the beaten-down name.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy As It Restructures Workforce In Tough Times?

    Amazon stock has struggled ever since its first-quarter earnings report fell well below expectations, showing the company's vulnerability.

  • Morningstar Lists 'High Conviction' Stocks, Including Amazon

    The list has the top 10 high-conviction fourth-quarter stock purchases by Morningstar's 'ultimate stock pickers.'