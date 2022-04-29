U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour plans province-wide May 1 mobilization to demand a workers-first agenda

Ontario Federation of Labour
·1 min read
Ontario Federation of Labour
Ontario Federation of Labour

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, International Workers’ Day, the Ontario Federation of Labour is spearheading a province-wide mobilization to demand a workers-first agenda. Across Ontario, workers are gathering to ensure that issues that mean the most to working people and their families, are on the table in the June 2 provincial election.

Demands include:

  • A $20 minimum wage

  • Decent work

  • Repeal of Bill 124

  • Affordable housing

  • Permanent paid sick days

  • Well-funded public services

  • Livable income support for all

  • Climate justice

  • Status for all

  • An end to racism and oppression

After four years of attacks on workers, and two years of a pandemic that highlighted the cracks in our systems, over 20 actions are being organized across the province to demand better for Ontario.

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Details: Province-wide action details can be found here

In Toronto, there will be a rally at 2:00 p.m. at Queen’s Park. There will be over a dozen issue-specific feeder marches joining the rally. Details for the Toronto rally and march can be found here.

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

sy/COPE343


