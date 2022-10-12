U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,587.72
    -1.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,306.51
    +67.32 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,432.07
    +5.88 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.84
    -1.08 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.20
    -2.15 (-2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.90
    -7.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.51 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9702
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0118 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9010
    +1.1020 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,114.90
    +117.63 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.56
    +0.84 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

REMINDER: PUBLIC OFFERING OF SWEDISH DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS OF BALTIC HORIZON FUND IN SWEDEN

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·2 min read
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

From 3 October 2022, 10:00 CEST Northern Horizon Capital AS launched the offering of up to 119,635,429 of Baltic Horizon Fund's („Fund“) Swedish Depository Receipts (the "SDR") in Sweden (the „SDR Offering“). The subscription period for the SDRs ends at 12:00 CEST on 17 October 2022 (the „Offering Period“). Northern Horizon Capital AS has appointed Nordic Issuing AB (“Nordic Issuing”), a Swedish securities company authorisation by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to conduct securities operations, as the issuer of the SDRs. The SDR Offering is conducted on the basis of the prospectus  approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 30 September 2022. The prospectus is avaibable on the Fund’s webpage (https://www.baltichorizon.com/). The SDR Offering is carried out only in Sweden and not in any other jurisdiction. The SDR Offering is directed to the holders of units in Baltic Horizon Fund (the „Units“) trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (the „Swedish Investors“).

PARTICIPATING IN THE CONVERSION

Swedish Investor should have been approached by its intermediary bank with a proposal to sign the conversion form (as attached to this announcement) to convert the Units into the SDRs. In case a Swedish Investor has not received an invitation from its intermediary bank to sign the conversion form at the beginning of the Offering Period, the Swedish Investor should contact proactively its intermediary bank with a request to convert the Units into the SDRs.

More detailed information about the SDR Offering is available here.

CONSEQUENCES OF NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE CONVERSION

If a Swedish Investor for any reason does not instruct its intermediary bank to convert the Units into the SDRs during the Offering Period i.e. until 17 October 2022, or alternatively to transfer the Units to Nasdaq CSD (Estonia) prior to 4 November 2022, Euroclear Sweden will appoint a sales agent to sell such Units and pay out the proceeds (less sales costs and any applicable taxes) to the cash account connected with the respective Swedish Investor’s securities account.

If a Swedish Investor has already transferred its Units to Nasdaq CSD (Estonia) but wishes to participate in the SDR Offering, the Swedish Investor should contact their account operator for the purposes of exploring the possibility of re-transferring the Units back to Nasdaq Stockholm and converting them into the SDRs.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Roblox Stock Bounced 5% Today

    Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a hit with kid gamers, but with Wall Street -- not so much. Roblox stock was shocked yesterday when Barclays bank initiated coverage with an underweight rating (i.e., sell), sending the shares down more than 6% at one point. Today, Roblox's ride higher continued, and as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the shares were up 5.7%.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Gaining Ground Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an AI-powered lending platform, were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be looking at the company's recent share price declines and thinking that now is a good buying opportunity. Shares of Upstart have crashed over the past six months, falling 73% as investors have been worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes as it tries to tamp down inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced and Then Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) made gains in early trading this morning, likely as investors processed the news that another EV maker -- Lucid Group -- said that it would meet its vehicle production goal for the year. Investors are worried that rising inflation means the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates. As a result, Nio's shares were down by 1.9% as of 10:59 a.m. ET.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • With Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK)) price down 6.5% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$3.3m worth of shares earlier this year.

    Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$3.3m worth of Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK...

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    SQM (SQM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    When it comes to Boeing (NYSE: BA), Credit Suisse sees the glass as half empty, and has initiated coverage of the aerospace giant with the bank's equivalent of a sell rating. Investors are taking note, sending shares of Boeing down as much as 3% in Wednesday trading. Boeing has endured a difficult stretch, dealing first with issues with its 737 MAX and more recently with the effects of the pandemic.

  • PPG Lowers Q3 Earnings View on Weak Demand in Europe & China

    PPG Industries' (PPG) Q3 sales hurt by the further weakening of demand in Europe and lower-than-expected demand recovery in China.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 80% and 91%, According to Wall Street

    Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Grow by 20 Times by 2030

    This beaten-down pot stock has a real shot at delivering 2,000% plus returns by the end of the decade.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Hot Inflation Data; Fed Minutes Up Next; PepsiCo Jumps On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday on hot inflation data. Minutes from Federal Reserve's policy meeting are due out today.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Tesla (TSLA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Analysts Estimate IBM (IBM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    IBM (IBM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's take a look at three top e-commerce stocks that look like attractive opportunities right now. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is a web development platform that enables users to create websites and provides customers with over 1,000 tools to optimize them. While it never seemed to reach quite the level of notoriety as competitor Shopify, Wix is another e-commerce stock that has given investors great returns over the last few years.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.99, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session.

  • What Dimon’s ‘Easy 20%’ Drop in the S&P 500 From Here Looks Like

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s boss Jamie Dimon says the US stock market could suffer another “easy 20%” drop, which would push the benchmark index below 3,000 -- a level it hasn’t seen since the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosPutin Sa

  • I’m the US chief economist at Vanguard, and here are 5 things investors should consider now amid high inflation

    Altogether, the seasonally adjusted inflation still stood at 8.3% over the past 12 months in August. “High inflation is unlikely to become a permanent feature of the economy,” Aliaga-Diaz assured, adding that “central banks are trying hard to bring it down” though that “may cost them a mild recession.” Instead, Aliaga-Diaz says the best strategy is to look ahead “over medium and long-term horizons,” and that the “odds are that markets will be better than the last few months.”