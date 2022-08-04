REMINDER - Saputo Inc.: 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Saputo Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), via live webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/427557186.

The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A webcast and conference call will follow at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11994

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.

Conference line (audio only): 1-800-705-7067

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation

For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22019666).

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com



