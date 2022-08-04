U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.00
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,808.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,312.75
    +41.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.70
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    +22.80 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    +0.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    -2.05 (-8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9340
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,915.64
    -465.96 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.81
    +1.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.75
    +34.07 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

REMINDER - Saputo Inc.: 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Saputo Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • SAPIF
Saputo Inc.
Saputo Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), via live webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/427557186.

The speakers will be:

  • Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer;

  • Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A webcast and conference call will follow at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

  • Conference line (audio only): 1-800-705-7067
    Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22019666).

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


