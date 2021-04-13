U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Reminder: Student, non-profit, and government discounts available for Extra Crunch

Travis Bernard
·1 min read

Students, government employees, and members of non-profit organizations can get access to Extra Crunch at a discounted rate of $50/year (plus tax). That’s 50% off our annual price point. You’ll also be grandfathered in at the discounted price for future years until you cancel.

How to claim the discount:

  • Use a government, non-profit, .edu or university email address and send a message to our customer support team at extracrunch@techcrunch.com. Please let them know that you are seeking the student, government, or non-profit discount.

  • The team will respond within 24 hours with a unique link to claim your discount.

If you are part of a student group like an entrepreneurial club and interested in getting access for a large number of users, reach out to travis@techcrunch.com to learn more about custom discounts on large groups.

What is Extra Crunch?

Extra Crunch is a members-only community from TechCrunch focused on helping startup teams and founders get ahead. Membership features thousands of articles, including investor surveys, market analysis, late-stage company deep dives, and how-tos and interviews on fundraising, growth, monetization and other work topics. You also can browse and use TechCrunch.com more efficiently without the distraction of banner ads, and stay up-to-date through our Extra Crunch members-only newsletters.

Another benefit of Extra Crunch is discounts on events. If you have interest in attending TechCrunch events, you can save 20% on tickets. Once you join, reach out to our customer service team with the event name to receive a discount code for any TechCrunch event.

For questions about this offer, reach out to customer support at extracrunch@techcrunch.com.

