REMINDER: Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VIII on November 3rd

Texas Mineral Resources Corp
·1 min read
In this article:
SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at this year's Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VIII. Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be making a presentation. For those unable to attend, the presentation and slides will be webcast simultaneously and then archived on the TMRC website at www.tmrcorp.com.

Presentation date: November 3, 2020

Presenter: Anthony Marchese, Chairman

Time: 10:00- 10:25 AM Mountain Standard Time

Registration link: https://rockymountain21.mysequire.com/

  • The Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VIII will take place at TOPGOLF in Centennial, Colorado. To request complimentary investor registration and to find access additional information about the conference please visit their website at www.rockymtmicro.com

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its joint venture partner USA Rare Earth LLC, its Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company’s strategy is to develop alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials as well as developing other domestic mining projects in more traditional metals. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

Company Contact:
Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
Anthony Marchese, Chairman
E-mail: amarchese@tmrcorp.com


