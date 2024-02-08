Matthew Oppenheimer, CEO of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY), executed a sale of 20,832 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $17.97 per share, resulting in a total value of $374,353.04.

Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company offers remittance and financial services that aim to be reliable, easy to use, and cost-effective.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,344 shares of Remitly Global Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting activity within the company's stock by its executives.

The insider transaction history for Remitly Global Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 25 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $17.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.312 billion.

Remitly Global Inc CEO Matthew Oppenheimer Sells 20,832 Shares

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock movement and can be influenced by a variety of factors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

