Remitly Global Inc CEO Matthew Oppenheimer Sells 20,832 Shares

Matthew Oppenheimer, CEO of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY), has sold 20,832 shares of the company on April 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total value of $378,100.80.

Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company offers remittance and financial services that are designed to be convenient, fast, affordable, and secure.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 125,008 shares of Remitly Global Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CEO is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 37 insider sells for Remitly Global Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $18.15, giving the company a market cap of $3.404 billion.

Investors often look at insider selling as a signal of how executives feel about the company's valuation and prospects. For valuation metrics, Remitly Global Inc has various indicators that investors can consider, such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The insider's recent transaction adds to the trend of insider selling at Remitly Global Inc, which may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they assess the company's stock performance and future outlook.

