When Will Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Remitly Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RELY) future prospects. Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. The US$3.0b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$114m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$102m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Remitly Global will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Remitly Global is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Diversified Financial analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$53m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Remitly Global given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

