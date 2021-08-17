U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Remix Therapeutics Names Peter Smith, PhD, as President and Chief Executive Officer

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Remix, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Smith and Kevin Bitterman, PhD, partner at Atlas Venture, co-founded Remix in 2019 with a vision to invent a new class of medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company was seeded in 2019 with $16M from Atlas Venture and The Column Group. Later in 2020, Remix closed a $67M Series A financing led by Foresite Capital, with participation from Atlas Venture, The Column Group, Arch Venture Partners, Casdin Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Remix Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Remix Therapeutics)
Remix Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Remix Therapeutics)

"It is my pleasure to congratulate Pete on his promotion to CEO at Remix," said Matt Patterson, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Pete has built an extraordinary team and we have full confidence in his leadership as Remix works to turn the unique potential of RNA processing into powerful therapeutic solutions for patients."

Before founding Remix, Peter was Chief Scientific Officer at H3 Biomedicine, where his team introduced several molecules into clinical trials with precision medicine approaches to treat various cancers. Prior to H3 Biomedicine, he held various positions at Millennium/Takeda, where he focused on oncology drug discovery and early clinical development. He received his doctorate in Cancer Pharmacology and Drug Development from Newcastle University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

"I would like to thank the Board and the entire Remix team for this incredible opportunity," said Smith. "It has been a privilege to work alongside this talented team and I look forward to continuing to drive Remix's progress in this new role. We remain committed to enhancing our REMaster platform as well as advancing a pipeline of novel oral small molecule therapies to the clinic. I'm thrilled to be able to lead Remix through this next phase of innovation and to bring new medicines to patients."

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Our innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit, remixtx.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remix-therapeutics-names-peter-smith-phd-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301356806.html

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • If Bitcoin hits $500,000, mining it will spew more CO2 than Mexico or Brazil

    Assuming that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint grows in tandem with its price, a ride to the moon is bad news for the earth.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • ‘Bubble-like behavior’ unlikely to destabilize the stock market, but JPMorgan says value will prove a ‘cushion’ as yields rise

    Bond yields and cyclical bets in equities probably bottomed this month and are on their way up for the rest of 2021, with rising rates and pockets of “bubble-like behavior” unlikely to destabilize the stock market, according to a JPMorgan strategists.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • Banks Are Already Bracing for a September Leveraged Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are increasingly selling off short-term loans they made to fund leveraged buyouts, a sign that they’re freeing up capacity to lend even more in the coming months.Lenders are distributing $7.8 billion of such loans for the leveraged buyout of Medline Industries Inc., the biggest since the global financial crisis. Wells Fargo is selling a $1.475 billion short-term facility to investors for Gray Television’s acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s broadcast stations. And Citigroup Inc.

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • The Chip Shortage Could Last Years. It Isn’t All Bad for Auto Stocks.

    RBC analyst Joe Spak says the chip shortage choking auto production could last years. The crunch has been good for vehicle mix, however.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. NGL Energy Partners The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) CEO H. Michael Krimbill acquired a total of 150000 share

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.

  • Options Traders Continue To Slap The Ask On AMC Entertainment Stock

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading higher for the third day in a row on Monday propelled by a massive second-quarter earnings beat and the theatre chain company’s decision to accept Bitcoin as currency for tickets and concessions. On Friday, Benzinga reported another short squeeze could be in the works after options traders continued to hammer bullish AMC call contracts. On Monday, AMC was battling to regain support of the 21-day exponential moving average on the daily chart