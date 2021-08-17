Remix Therapeutics Names Peter Smith, PhD, as President and Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Remix, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Smith and Kevin Bitterman, PhD, partner at Atlas Venture, co-founded Remix in 2019 with a vision to invent a new class of medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company was seeded in 2019 with $16M from Atlas Venture and The Column Group. Later in 2020, Remix closed a $67M Series A financing led by Foresite Capital, with participation from Atlas Venture, The Column Group, Arch Venture Partners, Casdin Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments.

"It is my pleasure to congratulate Pete on his promotion to CEO at Remix," said Matt Patterson, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Pete has built an extraordinary team and we have full confidence in his leadership as Remix works to turn the unique potential of RNA processing into powerful therapeutic solutions for patients."

Before founding Remix, Peter was Chief Scientific Officer at H3 Biomedicine, where his team introduced several molecules into clinical trials with precision medicine approaches to treat various cancers. Prior to H3 Biomedicine, he held various positions at Millennium/Takeda, where he focused on oncology drug discovery and early clinical development. He received his doctorate in Cancer Pharmacology and Drug Development from Newcastle University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

"I would like to thank the Board and the entire Remix team for this incredible opportunity," said Smith. "It has been a privilege to work alongside this talented team and I look forward to continuing to drive Remix's progress in this new role. We remain committed to enhancing our REMaster platform as well as advancing a pipeline of novel oral small molecule therapies to the clinic. I'm thrilled to be able to lead Remix through this next phase of innovation and to bring new medicines to patients."

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Our innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit, remixtx.com.

