The remnants of online fashion empires are not worth fighting over

Boohoo is fighting for control of its rival Revolution Beauty even though there are plenty of questions around its own survival. Asos is fending off approaches from Mike Ashley and a Turkish bidder backed by Chinese money.

The Hut Group was about to be sold to a private equity firm, and then wasn’t – at least for another week or two.

The UK’s major online fashion retailers have almost as many bids as they do cut-price summer T-shirts and shades. Offers, approaches and minority stakes whizz by at bewildering speed, making a sector once known just for its fast fashion just as noteworthy for its fast deal-making.

After valuations collapsed many of the major online retailers may well look like a bargain. And yet their brands have little real value.

The market is brutally competitive with wafer-thin margins, and the supply chains that used to deliver ultra-cheap clothes to their customers are a thing of the past. In reality, it is not worth all the squabbling and infighting. It would be better just to let the whole sector quietly fade away, and be replaced by businesses of greater substance.

The UK’s fast fashion empires, which once promised to build on this country’s traditional strengths in fashion and retailing to create major internet successes, have turned into a sorry shadow of their former selves.

From almost 400p back in 2020, shares in Boohoo are down to a fresh low this month of just 34p, a catastrophic fall in value. Shares in Asos are down by 93pc over the last five years, and are hitting fresh lows this month, a dismal performance for a company that at one stage could have joined the FTSE 100 if it had been listed on the main exchange at its peak instead of on Aim.

Meanwhile THG is down by a mere 90pc since its peak, helped by takeover speculation. Put them all together, and the sector has completely crashed, and shows little sign of recovering any time soon.

Against that dire backdrop, it is probably not a surprise that the vultures have started circling. The private equity house Apollo offered to buy THG a few weeks ago but the deal fell through, and now its founder Matthew Moulding has lifted his golden share in the company, presumably to encourage another buyer to come in.

Boohoo is locked in a struggle for control over Revolution Beauty, although it is hard to understand why anyone would want it. Meanwhile the ubiquitous retail tycoon Mike Ashley took a 5pc stake in the business, and presumably now has his eye on a full takeover.

Ashley has also snapped up a 10pc stake in Asos, not long after the Turkish retailer Trendyol, backed by China’s massive Alibaba, made an offer for the business. At this rate all three companies will soon have more bidders than they do customers.

It is possible to see the appeal. The online fast fashion houses have some decent infrastructure, and a substantial online presence. They know how to source clothes and ship them out. And perhaps most of all they are very cheap. When the value of a company has fallen by 99pc it is not hard to convince yourself that it can only improve. No doubt the bankers can make a decent case for launching a takeover offer.

Even so, they are not really worth all the attention they are getting. First, they don’t have any real brand value. People have heard of Boohoo and Asos, but they are a long way from having the kind of loyal following that the leading designers have created, or that chains like Zara or Primark command. Even worse, their core teenage and twenty-something demographic is suspicious of their ethical and environmental standards.

They much prefer buying pre-loved clothes online to what they often see as cheap tat. There is zero loyalty to any of the online retailers, and that makes customers very fickle.

Next, the market is brutally competitive. In any online business the margins are always wafer thin. It is simply too easy to compare prices and a better deal is never more than a click away. But online fast fashion takes that to new levels.

As well as intense competition, the marketing costs are also huge, with advertising and influencers ramping up the cost of every sale. It is a very hard way to make money.

Mike Ashley has bought a 5% stake in Boohoo and is eyeing an approach for Asos - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Finally, costs will inevitably rise. The era of ultra cheap manufacturing in developing countries is coming to an end, and the logistics that delivered stuff around the world efficiently have never recovered from the pandemic. The one pound tee-shirt is not necessarily coming back any time soon.

In fact, environmental standards, and net zero commitments, with even container ships switching fuels, means costs are likely to keep on rising for the next few years. That does not matter so much for retailers that rely on design to keep customers loyal, but if you are selling mainly on price it is a big problem. If you aren’t the cheapest product on the market you lose your customers.

Over the last two decades, there was real money to be made from swooping on traditional retailers as they ran into trouble.

It worked for Philip Green in his heyday, and it has worked for Ashley over the last few years. But those were all chains with physical shops on the high street, loyal customers and brands that had been built up over decades.

They might have been losing money but there was still value there. None of that is true for the online retailers that have run into trouble. There are no easy profits to be made. It is better just to let them fade away – and allow them to be replaced by newer, sharper rivals.

