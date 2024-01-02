Remodeled Springfield DMV reopens, here's what to know about hours and services

A Springfield Driver and Motor Vehicle facility closed for renovations reopened on Tuesday.

The Klein and Mason office at 316 N. Klein St., closed in late September for remodeling and overhaul of the plumbing system, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The Drivers and Motor Vehicles facility at 316 North Klein Street in Springfield reopened Tuesday after undergoing renovations.

“The Springfield Klein and Mason DMV facility is now ready to serve Illinoisans with a fresh face and renewed services,” said Giannoulias in a statement. “The facility team is excited to assist residents with all their Secretary of State-related needs.”

More: Videoconferencing while driving and vaping in public spaces become illegal on Jan. 1

Hours of operations are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The DMV provides walk-in services including driver’s licenses and state identification cards, REAL IDs, vehicle registration stickers, in-car driving tests, organ and tissue donor registration and voter registration. For more information, visit ilsos.gov.

This story will be updated.

Contact Patrick M. Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here are hours and services at the Klein and Mason DMV in Springfield