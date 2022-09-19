Remodelling & Downsizing Office Spaces Expected to Drive Revenue Growth of Office Relocation Service Providers, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

“North America accounts for over 40% share in the global office relocation services market and is projected to dominate going ahead as well.”

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report on office relocation services by Fact.MR, the global market is valued at US$ 10.6 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the 2022-2032 period.



Market growth can be attributed to factors such as companies moving to remote work or hybrid work models, rising globalization, increasing compliance burdens, competitive advantages & supportive tax incentives to organizations, and many organizations remodelling or downsizing their office spaces.

Throughout the pandemic, office design renovations and the reduction of commercial office space have become increasingly popular. Businesses that have shifted to remote or hybrid workspaces have discovered that they don't require as much space and are shrinking their offices to reduce overhead costs. As a result, demand for business relocation services is projected to rise steadily as companies look at cost savings and finding locations better suited to their business needs, along market players offering better client access & collaboration.

Additionally, there has been an increase in interest across industries in repurposing and rethinking how a company uses its office space. For instance, retail businesses, post-pandemic, devote more room to fulfilling e-Commerce orders than they did before as opposed to floor space for in-person shopping. Similarly, dining rooms have been replaced with 'ghost kitchens' in restaurants. All these factors result in increased need for office resettlement services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Employee relocation accounts for 41% market share in 2022, being worth around US$ 4.3 billion.

By end-use industry, technology accounts for 23% market share.

North America holds 42% market share at present and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.12 billion by 2032.

Europe will provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.18 billion by 2032.

The market in North America is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032.





Market Competition

The office relocation services market is expected to rise on a positive note despite the intense competition in the market. The global spread of COVID-19 fuelled the demand for these services with the introduction of new market players. Furthermore, existing and new market players are taking favourable initiatives to enhance their client base by focusing on varied end users as well as regions.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent commercial relocation service providers are Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., AGS Group, Aires, Altair Global, AMJ Campbell, Asian Express International Movers Ltd., Asian Tigers Group, AWGI LLC, Biddulphs International, Brytor International Moving, Anywhere Real Estate, Crown Workspace USA, FINK Mobility, Graebel Companies Inc., Irishrelo, King Companie USA, NIPPON EXPRESS' Moving Services, Santa Fe Relocation, SIRVA, BGRS Worldwide, Inc., Suddath Van Lines, Inc., The Paxton Companies, UniGroup, XONEX Relocation LLC., and Mayflower.

The global business relocation services market is fragmented and competitive with the presence of several domestic and international market players.

In July 2017, Nigerian start-up Relocate introduced the Provide Home and Corporate Relocation Service. The organization aims to provide services for office & home moving in & out of Lagos metropolis.

In May 2022, SIRVA and BGRS announced a merger to create a new company offering household goods & business relocation services.

In November 2020, Gerson Relocation Ltd. announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Dijkshoorn Euromovers B.V., which provides moving services in the Netherlands. This acquisition is aimed towards the expansion of the company’s footprint in the European region.



Fact.MR has provided detailed information about office relocation service providers positioned across regions, sales growth, and product offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Office Relocation Service Industry Survey

By Service : Employee Relocation Tech & Data center Moves Warehouse and Factory Removal Trade Deliveries Office Storage Medical Facility & Lab Moves Heavy Machinery Moves

By Period/Duration : Long-term Basis Short-term/Assignment Basis

By End-use Industry : Educational Institutes Service/Media Discrete Manufacturing Government Consumer Goods Technology Finance Oil & Gas Pharma

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the office relocation services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on service (employee relocation, tech & data center moves, warehouse & factory removal, trade deliveries, office storage, medical facility & lab moves, heavy machinery moves), end-use industry (educational institutes, service/media, discrete manufacturing, government, consumer goods, technology, finance, oil & gas, pharma), and period/duration (long-term basis, short-term/assignment basis), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

