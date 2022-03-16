U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,304.75
    +42.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,744.27
    +199.93 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,186.71
    +238.09 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.69
    +43.72 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.33
    -0.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.60
    -20.10 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1760
    +0.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0061 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5600
    +0.2600 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,207.99
    +1,032.21 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Remote Asset Management Market Report [2022] | Size to reach USD 65.13 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 15%; Increasing Adoption of IoT-Based Asset Management to Promote Market Growth – The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The increasing demand for connected devices and the low cost of cloud computing services provide the remote asset management market with numerous growth prospects to spread around the globe during forecasted period.

Pune, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global remote asset management market is expected to grow from USD 16.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 65.13 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Remote asset management is the use of a central system to remotely monitor and maintain assets, equipment, and systems. Intrusion detection, asset control and tracking, and real-time notifications are only some of the features of such a system. A remote asset management system allows businesses to automate a variety of routine business tasks and make the best use of resources, making decision-making easier.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12635

Remote asset management systems are increasingly being deployed by businesses to improve service performance for all of their assets, owing to the multiple operational and strategic benefits they provide. Remote asset management allows firms to monitor and maintain their resources, machines, and systems from a distance. Implementing a remote asset management solution allows firms to improve operational efficiency through predictive and preventative maintenance.

Real-time data connectivity because of sensor technology adoption is increasing demand for remote asset management solutions and decreased operational costs because of innovative solutions are two main drivers driving demand for remote asset management solutions.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/remote-asset-management-market-12635

Key players operating in the global remote asset management market are Accruent, Ascent Intellimation Pvt. Ltd., AT&T, Bosch.IO, Cisco Systems, Inc., EAMbrace, Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Meridium Inc., PTC, RapidValue Solutions, RCS Technologies, Roamworks, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Verizon, and Vodafone Group among others. To enhance their market position in the global remote asset management market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• In November, 2019, AT&T and Nokia established a partnership to deliver a Munich-based innovation studio to help accelerate the global adoption of current and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This partnership will allow AT&T to assist in the resolution of business problems related with IoT solutions such as asset tracking while also allowing it to tap into the European ecosystem.
• Siemens acquired Pixeom's edge in October 2019 with the purpose of supplying Siemens' future industrial edge ecosystem platform. It will make it easier to analyse, create, and manage edge applications in production environments that are utilised by several manufacturers.
• Hitachi launched Hitachi Digital Solution, a logistics/delivery optimization service, in February 2019. The solution focuses on generating optimal delivery plans for logistics operations in Japan, China, and Thailand by utilising advanced digital technology such as AI and IoT.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12635

The solutions segment led the market with a market share of around 62.4% and a market value of around 10.05 billion in 2020.

The component segment is divided into services and solutions. The solutions segment led the market with a market share of around 62.4% and a market value of around 10.05 billion in 2020.

The mobile asset segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period.

The asset type segment is divided into fixed and mobile. The mobile asset segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period

The on-premises segment led the market with a market share of around 62.12% and a market value of around 10 billion in 2020.

The deployment mode segment is divided into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises segment led the market with a market share of around 62.12% and a market value of around 10 billion in 2020.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period.

The organization size segment is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment led the market with a market share of around 22.23% and a market value of around 3.58 billion in 2020.

The vertical segment is divided into manufacturing, building automation, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, metal and mining, transportation and logistics, others. The manufacturing segment led the market with a market share of around 22.23% and a market value of around 3.58 billion in 2020. Multiple data sources can be accessed in real time by analytical manufacturing solutions. This, in turn, should reduce quality concerns and asset failure, lowering maintenance costs and unscheduled downtime, among other things.

Get Discount on The Purchase of This Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12635/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Remote Asset Management Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America holds the largest position in the global remote asset management market and hence dominates the market with a market share of around 30.2% and a market value of around 4.86 billion due to a rise in the adoption of advanced technology and advancement in proper internet infrastructure. It has many start-ups in nations such as the United States and Canada, which offer powerful local solutions.

About the report:

The global remote asset management market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • Hudson's Bay considers bid for Kohl's - Axios

    Kohl's rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, but said this month that it was in touch with more than 20 parties and has provided some of them access to more financial data. "The board will measure potential bids against a compelling standalone plan," Kohl's said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding the engagement with potential bidders was "robust and ongoing". Hudson's Bay did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Drops After Report U.S. Is Buying Fewer F-35 Jets. That Isn’t the Only Issue.

    The size of the cut in purchases for 2023 looks small, but investors in the aerospace company still seem to care.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • 2 Cybersecurity Growth Stocks to Buy During the Market Sell-Off

    While many technology stocks are being tossed aside during the sell-off, these cybersecurity leaders are holding up great.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.