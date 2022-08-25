U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market worth $147 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market size is projected to grow from USD 76 Million in 2022 to USD 147 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in awareness among consumers about vehicle pollution is also attributed to the increasing demand for remote automotive exhaust sensing systems to detect the pollutants from vehicle emissions.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202934663

Browse in-depth TOC on "Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market
57 – Tables
38 – Figures
121 – Pages

By Offering: Services segment to propel market growth

The services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the remote automotive exhaust sensing market, and a similar trend is expected to be observed from 2022 to 2027. Primarily, government organizations collaborate with remote exhaust sensing system manufacturers to detect vehicular emissions. The sensing systems are offered by the manufacturers on a rental basis for a fixed time duration. Moreover, the key applications of these systems include analyzing the real-driving emissions emitted by the vehicle in traffic, identifying the highest polluting or manipulated vehicles in their free circulation, and designing efficient and fair mobility standards. These factors are expected to drive the market growth for the services segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=202934663

North America likely to emerge as the second largest remote automotive exhaust sensing market during the forecast period

North America held the second-largest share of ~39% of the remote automotive exhaust sensing market in 2021. This growth is attributed to the presence of key market players such as Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (HEAT). Moreover, the norms and regulations formulated by the government of the countries in North America are expected to reduce the gas pollutants from on-road vehicles. Various government organizations, namely the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Scientific and Technical Information (OSTI), and Canada Centre for Remote Sensing (CCRS), have stringent environmental norms and regulations initiated in accordance with vehicle emissions.

Opus Group AB (Sweden), Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (US), Doppler Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Baolong Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Korea Environment Corporation (South Korea), and Hangzhou Chunlai Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players in the remote automotive exhaust sensing market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=202934663

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

ANPR System Market by Type (Fixed, Mobile, Portable), Component (ANPR Cameras, ANPR Software, Frame Grabbers, Triggers), Application, End-User (Government, Commercial, Institutions) & Region (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) (2022-2027)

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals) and Region (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/remote-automotive-exhaust-sensing-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/remote-automotive-exhaust-sensing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-automotive-exhaust-sensing-market-worth-147-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301612352.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

