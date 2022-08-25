Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market worth $147 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market size is projected to grow from USD 76 Million in 2022 to USD 147 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in awareness among consumers about vehicle pollution is also attributed to the increasing demand for remote automotive exhaust sensing systems to detect the pollutants from vehicle emissions.

By Offering: Services segment to propel market growth

The services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the remote automotive exhaust sensing market, and a similar trend is expected to be observed from 2022 to 2027. Primarily, government organizations collaborate with remote exhaust sensing system manufacturers to detect vehicular emissions. The sensing systems are offered by the manufacturers on a rental basis for a fixed time duration. Moreover, the key applications of these systems include analyzing the real-driving emissions emitted by the vehicle in traffic, identifying the highest polluting or manipulated vehicles in their free circulation, and designing efficient and fair mobility standards. These factors are expected to drive the market growth for the services segment.

North America likely to emerge as the second largest remote automotive exhaust sensing market during the forecast period

North America held the second-largest share of ~39% of the remote automotive exhaust sensing market in 2021. This growth is attributed to the presence of key market players such as Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (HEAT). Moreover, the norms and regulations formulated by the government of the countries in North America are expected to reduce the gas pollutants from on-road vehicles. Various government organizations, namely the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Scientific and Technical Information (OSTI), and Canada Centre for Remote Sensing (CCRS), have stringent environmental norms and regulations initiated in accordance with vehicle emissions.

Opus Group AB (Sweden), Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (US), Doppler Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Baolong Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Korea Environment Corporation (South Korea), and Hangzhou Chunlai Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players in the remote automotive exhaust sensing market.

