Remote Books Online Launches New Tax Prep and Filing Services

·2 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for October 2021 tax filings, Remote Books Online announces their new tax preparation and filing services for small businesses. Making this service available, affordable, and accessible to small businesses will help them avoid costly fines and penalties from the Internal Revenue Service—at a time when no small business can afford to lose money.

Full color logo for Remote Books Online (PRNewsfoto/Remote Books Online)
Full color logo for Remote Books Online (PRNewsfoto/Remote Books Online)

The IRS reports that 40 percent of small businesses incur an average of $845 each year in penalties for late or incorrect filings or payments, these new services have proven to be beneficial in helping small businesses avoid these costly mistakes.

Remote Books Online is excited to provide tax preparation and filing along with their bookkeeping services because it gives clients start-to-finish accounting solutions in one place. This offers a seamless transition of the financial information needed for tax preparation and open communication between the bookkeeper and accountant if there are any questions, relieving the business owner from being the go-between in those instances. It can also greatly reduce or eliminate filing delays and other miscommunications that could cause IRS penalties.

"Our bookkeeping clients asked us if it was possible to include these services. And our accountants and bookkeepers were eager to do more for our customers, so it turned out to be an easy decision to make," says Srinu Kalyan, Co-owner and CEO of Remote Books Online, about the new services.

Tax services start at $500 for small businesses' state, federal, monthly, or quarterly, and state sales tax preparation and filing. Remote Books Online will also meet with customers during the year to help minimize tax obligations.

Failing to report income, mixing personal and business finances, missing deductions, and other small business tax mistakes

While taxes are complicated, they can be especially difficult for small businesses that may not have in-house accountants or bookkeepers on staff. Also, because they are often pass-through entities that pay taxes at an individual rate, they face more complications than even some big corporations. Having access to an affordable tax prep and filing service like Remote Books Online is a sensible solution for small businesses at tax time.

About Remote Books Online

For over a decade, Remote Books Online has been helping small businesses with their bookkeeping needs, freeing them up to devote more time to growing their businesses. The new tax services will provide them with the full-service assistance they've been requesting. Visit www.remotebooksonline.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Saketh Krishna
saketh.krishna@remotebooksonline.com
800-619-2137

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-books-online-launches-new-tax-prep-and-filing-services-301372631.html

SOURCE Remote Books Online

