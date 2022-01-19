U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.26
    +30.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,508.94
    +140.47 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,621.30
    +114.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    +0.93 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.35 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8590
    -0.0060 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    -0.1950 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.93
    +948.30 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.85
    +9.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.68
    +40.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Remote work and cloud adoption lands 1Password with $620M Series C, now valued at $6.8B

Carly Page
·2 min read

Password management platform 1Password has closed a massive $620 million Series C funding round that raises the company’s valuation to $6.8 billion.

The investment was led by Iconiq Growth, with participation from Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angels, and Accel, which led the company’s $200 million Series A and $100 million Series B rounds. Other investors taking part include CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, General Motors CEO Mary Barry, and LinkedIn chairman Jeff Weiner. The round also attracted investment from investors Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr, and Justin Timberlake.

The bumper funding round follows an impressive year of growth for 1Password. The company told TechCrunch that since its Series B raise in July last year, it has increased its paying customer base from 90,000 to more than 100,000 — adding big-name corporate subscribers including Datadog, Intercom and Snowflake — and has grown its internal headcount from 475 to 570 employees. This, the company says, has been driven by three things: the continuation of remote and hybrid working, the rapid adoption of cloud apps, and the acceleration of work-related burnout.

The latter point is becoming a particularly worrying cybersecurity threat, according to the company, which found that 80% of office workers and 84% of security specialists are feeling burned out as a result of the pandemic, with 12% using the same password or just a few different passwords for everything at work as a result.

“We’ve found that when you have stress and burnout, two things happen,” 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner tells TechCrunch. “Firstly, people look for the easy way — when you’re overworked, you're going to put security on the back-burner. The other side effect of stress and burnout has been a desire to change, and you see that in the Great Resignation. That leads to security issues because all those apps and services that IT are not aware of you’re now taking with you.”

1Password will use its newly-raised funds to drive continued growth; the company said it plans to triple its engineering and customer support teams, to build out its business-focused Events API functionality that provides visibility into successful and failed sign-in attempts, and to finance more acquisitions.

“We’re looking at strategic acquisitions,” Shiner says. “We made an acquisition last year with Secret Hub, and we will continue to look at acquisitions and how those can help us achieve our mission and goals."

Ultimately, though the Series C funding round provides 1Password with a substantial amount of capital, Shiner says the company has no plans for an exit "just yet."

The funding will "give us the sleep-at-night ability to go after some of the big bets that we need to take," said Shiner.

Accel doubles down on 1Password, which just raised $100M more at a $2B valuation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Rivian Made Ford Billions. But Ford Can’t Sell Yet and a Loss Might Be Coming.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • Bank of America Earnings Rise 28% and Top Forecasts. The Stock Is Rising.

    Bank of America delivered strong fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, bucking a trend seen across much of the sector this earnings season. Revenue of $22.1 billion was slightly lower than analysts’ forecasts but  was 10% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite the slight miss on sales, there was a lot like in Bank of America’s (ticker: BAC) numbers, especially in light of a challenging earnings season for the banks, which saw peers such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) dogged by higher expenses and Goldman Sachs (GS) posting a rare miss on earnings Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover some losses amid solid earnings

    Stock futures gained Wednesday morning to steady after a broad sell-off a day earlier, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and mixed earnings results from some major index components.

  • Pan American Silver announces preliminary 2021 production results

    Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") today announced its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2021") and full year 2021 ("FY 2021").

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Tops Views On Earnings, Misses On Sales

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for earnings in the fourth quarter but missed on sales.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • P&G beats the Street, narrows sales guidance

    Procter & Gamble Co. shares rose 0.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the consumer products company reported fiscal second quarter results that beat expectations and narrowed its full-year sales guidance. Net income totaled $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, up from $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share, last year. Sales of $20.95 billion were up from $19.75 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.65 and sales of $20.34 billion. "These results keep us on track to deliver our

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.