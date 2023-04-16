NYC offices are still only 45% full, costing $12.4 billion annually in lost spending — here are 3 stocks that benefit from flexible work policies

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.

The trend of working remotely has really accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the economy has already reopened, not all workers have returned to the office.

More than half of workers in 10 major cities (including New York and Los Angeles) went to the office last week; the first time the rate crossed 50% since the start of the pandemic.

Don't miss

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 better recession-proof buys

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — answer these 2 quick questions to find out how you can actually make it work

Austin had the highest level of in-office staff, with 68%. Meanwhile San Jose, California (which includes Silicon Valley) was the lowest, with 41%. Remote work is now the way of life for 28% of U.S. workers, while 18% of workers are participating in hybrid work.

This trend is fueling growth at companies that provide the necessary tools for people to work remotely. Here’s a look at three of them. Wall Street also sees upside in this trio.

Zoom Video Communications

When meetings and classes moved online due to the pandemic, business at Zoom Video Communications (ZM) flourished.

But as the economy reopened, there have been concerns about the growth potential of this video communications company. It didn’t help the case that sentiment towards tech stocks in general wasn’t exactly bullish in 2022.

Over the past 12 months, Zoom shares have fallen 40%.

And that could give contrarian investors something to think about. Zoom had approximately 213,300 enterprise customers as of Feb. 27, 2023, up 12% year-over-year.

Story continues

If the hybrid work environment is here to stay, it would be good news for Zoom.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria has an ‘outperform’ rating on Zoom and a price target of $95 — roughly 25% above the current levels.

DocuSign

DocuSign (DOCU) is a company known for its eSignature solution that allows different parties to securely sign agreements without having to be in the same room.

Its remote business offerings have naturally come in handy over the pandemic-stricken years.

Read more: UBS says 61% of millionaire collectors allocate up to 30% of their overall portfolio to this exclusive asset class

On Jan. 31, 2020, it had 589,000 customers. By Oct. 31, 2022, it had 1.32 million customers worldwide.

Despite expanding its customer base, the company hasn’t been a market darling. Shares have tumbled by almost 50% over the past year.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill has a ‘buy’ rating on DocuSign and a price target of $70 — about 20% higher than where the stock sits today.

Box

Box (BOX) is a cloud-based content management, collaboration and file sharing service company.

Unlike the other two names on this list, Box is not as beaten-down as the other picks. Shares have only dropped 12% over the past 12 months.

Business is booming. In fiscal Q3, Box’s revenue grew 12% year over year to $250.0 million. Excluding the impact from exchange rate fluctuations, top line growth would have been 17%.

The company is also returning cash to investors through buybacks. In fiscal Q3, Box spent approximately $29 million repurchasing 1.1 million of its shares.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer sees better days ahead for Box. Baer has a ‘buy’ rating on the company and a price target of $39, implying a potential upside of over 40%.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.