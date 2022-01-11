U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

Remote Desktop Software Market to Reach USD 5,994.8 Million by 2028; Growing ‘Bring Your Own Device Policy’ Adoption to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in Remote Desktop Software Market are: TeamViewer Group (Göppingen, Germany), LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, U.S.), Jump Desktop (Phase Five Systems) (Dubai, UAE), ConnectWise, LLC (Florida, U.S.), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), AnyDesk Software GmbH (Stuttgart Germany), Splashtop Inc. (California, U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global remote desktop software market size is anticipated to grow from USD 2,022.9 million in 2021 and reach USD 5,994.8 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The ‘Bring Your Own Device Policy’ offers benefits such as flexible work timings, enhanced data security, and team member satisfaction. The globally growing implementation of the policy is expected to propel the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Remote Desktop Software Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 1,753.2 million in 2020.

Remote learning practices have risen in recent years. The rising technological advancements and developments are propelling e-learning and distance education globally. The increasing remote learning practices are likely to augment the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact-

The unforeseen arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has stagnated the growth of several markets and industries. However, the implementation of the work-from-home regime during the pandemic has boosted the market growth. Companies are continuing their operations through remote working practices. Major companies are adopting remote desktop software to communicate and collaborate with their teams. Organizations including Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft Corporation, and others have extended their remote working practices. Hence, the market is expected to monumentally.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/remote-desktop-software-market-104278

Segmentation-
On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into education, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

  • It envisages Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an infallible Remote Desktop Software Market prediction.

  • It showcases different market segments; enterprise size, deployment, end-use, and others.

  • It highlights the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

  • It explains strategies of growth for companies to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • It assimilates the new product launches, latest industry developments, key market trends, and others.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/remote-desktop-software-market-104278

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Remote Learning Practices to Fuel Market Growth

The ‘Bring Your Own Device’ policy brings flexibility to employees for the selection of devices according to their choice and requirements. It also offers benefits such as flexible work timings, enhanced data security, and team member satisfaction. The globally growing adoption of the policy is expected to propel the growth of the Remote Desktop Software Market.

Remote learning or distance learning provides advanced learning and teaching experiences. It also offers flexibility in the learning process. Education systems, institutes, and universities adopt remote learning practices for maximum reach for global students. As per the We Forum Organizations, approximately 1.2 billion children from the 186 affected countries were out of the classroom globally. The rising technological advancements and developments propel the demand for e-learning and distance education globally. Hence, the increasing remote learning practices are likely to augment the growth of the market.

However, the issues of downtime and slow internet network connection may restrain the growth of the Remote Desktop Software Market.

Regional Insights-

Rising Adoption of Cloud to Drive Growth in North America
North America is poised to emerge dominant in the global remote desktop software market share. The growing adoption of cloud and work-from-home policies across several industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the key software providers present in Canada and the United States are likely to complement the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the global market due to the rising adoption of advanced digital technologies to support employees in the execution of industry operations. The high costs of workspaces and the rising employee base are likely to drive the demand for the software and boost the market’s growth.

Europe is projected to attain substantial growth due to the rising adoption of remote working practices. The rising adoption of technologies including connected devices, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and others are also anticipated to foster Remote Desktop Software Market growth.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/remote-desktop-software-market-104278

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Accumulate Growth

The key players emphasize product portfolio expansion through continuous development. They focus on using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and others to introduce advanced loyalty management solutions to the market. The key players adopt ingenious growth strategies to strengthen their market positions globally, including technological advancements, patents, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others. For instance, in July 2020, AnyDesk Software GmbH launched its latest and the fastest remote desktop software called AnyDesk 6. The software offers a new series of features and emphasizes security with two-factor authentication.

Industry Developments-

  • July 2020: Microsoft Corporation entered into a partnership with Citrix Systems Inc. to accelerate virtual desktop solutions and cloud-based digital workplaces owing to the dynamic work environment.

Key Players in the Global Remote Desktop Software Market are:

  • TeamViewer Group (Göppingen, Germany)

• LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)
• VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.)
• Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)
• Jump Desktop (Phase Five Systems) (Dubai, UAE)
• ConnectWise, LLC (Florida, U.S.)
• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)
• AnyDesk Software GmbH (Stuttgart Germany)
• Splashtop Inc. (California, U.S.)

Buy Now - Remote Desktop Software Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104278

Major Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Remote Desktop Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) Tools, Enterprise Information Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Enterprise Performance Management, Analytics Solutions, and Others), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Research & Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

United States Property Management Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By End-User (Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents and Others), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Twin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin, and System Twin), By Application (Aircraft Engine Design and Production, Space-Based Monitoring, Fleet Management, Vehicle Designing & Simulation, Medical Device Simulation, and Others), By End-Users (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Electrical/Machine Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Home & Commercial, IT and Telecom, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, and Others), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Identity and Access Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Service, Single Sign-On, Password Management, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance and Governance), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & CPG, Government, Energy Utilities, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences)& Regional Forecast 2021-2028

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
U.S.:+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-remote-desktop-software-market-10328


