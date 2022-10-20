U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.80
    +28.64 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,710.13
    +286.32 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,813.23
    +132.72 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.78
    +15.02 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.00
    +10.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.42 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0050 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    +0.0220 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0093 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7700
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,280.04
    +86.21 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.07
    +5.67 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.29
    +17.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Remote and Hybrid Employees Report Improved Productivity, Satisfaction, and Engagement, According to IBI Analysis

·4 min read

Employees also report challenges; juggling family responsibilities, difficult communication with supervisors, increased hours

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating a remote or hybrid workforce is a top challenge for many employers, as studies show that the number of employees who are choosing to work from home has sharply risen since 2020. To help employers better understand the challenges that American workers face in a hybrid/remote work environment, the Integrated Benefits Institute analyzed data on the successes and challenges faced by employees.

According to data from the Pew Research Center's American Trends Panel, employees who work remotely or in a hybrid environment indicate that they are more productive (21.8%), more satisfied (20.7%), and more highly engaged (50.8%). 

That's not to say there aren't challenges. Many employees are battling for a home office space (23%), constant interruptions (43%), slow internet connections, isolation, a house in disarray, and a seemingly endless workday. Twenty seven percent find it harder to balance work and family responsibilities, nearly half report spending too little time with their children under 18, and 40% indicate that they spend too little time with their spouse.  Some remote workers also feel disconnected from their colleagues (30%).

However, these challenges don't outweigh the benefits, it just took some time getting into the routine of remote work. Two years into the pandemic, 44% indicate that working from home has made it easier for them to get work done and meet deadlines, only 10% say this has been more difficult. And 64% of those who transitioned to a remote or hybrid work arrangement say it's easier now for them to balance work with their personal life.

More remote employees indicated that they were highly engaged (22%) compared to hybrid or in-person, and more in-person employees indicated that they were on the lower end of the engagement scale. Industries with above average high engagement include banking, finance, accounting, real estate, and insurance (38%), followed by professional, scientific, and technical services (34%).

What does this mean for employers?

IBI spoke to corporate health benefits professionals in a 60-minute focus group discussion, and common themes emerged. Discussants recommended:

Train managers and supervisors: The people closest to the employees must be trained to recognize indicators of burnout and how to point them to resources that may help. This may be more difficult to identify in a hybrid/remote environment, so it is especially important to provide specific training for leadership to watch and act to protect their teams from these struggles.

Provide flexibility to employees: Most employees have a preference of where and when they want to work. One of the things that employers can do to help mitigate burnout is to give employees as much schedule and location flexibility as possible. According to Pew Research Center, 45% of people surveyed say they left their job because of a lack of flexibility.

Respect employees' boundaries: Regard for healthy boundaries should be baked into the culture. Employees need to be able to disconnect outside of working hours guilt-free. Encourage "no-work" vacation days.

Be aware of workloads: Managers should always be aware of workloads, especially if staffing has been reduced. Again, if there are signs of burnout, be proactive before the employee experiences negative health consequences.

Don't disincentivize employee loyalty: In many cases, employees who stay with the company longer, are paid less than new employees. Optimize your compensation strategy by keeping salaries competitive.

For more information the report and infographic are available upon request, please contact Jennifer Santisi at jsantisi@ibiweb.org.

About Integrated Benefits Institute

The Integrated Benefit Institute's independent research, industry-leading tools and data resources help companies link health-related programs to the outcomes that maximize the contributions of people to productivity and business performance. Founded in 1995, IBI is a national nonprofit research organization and business association serving 1,200 employer and supplier members and their 22 million employees. For additional information, please visit www.ibiweb.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: Jennifer Santisi, jsantisi@ibiweb.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-and-hybrid-employees-report-improved-productivity-satisfaction-and-engagement-according-to-ibi-analysis-301655030.html

SOURCE Integrated Benefits Institute

Recommended Stories

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Report: Oracle slows hiring, especially in Bay Area and Seattle, raising fears of deeper cuts

    The report comes after Oracle recently told the state that it cut 210 workers in Redwood City and Belmont this month.

  • Four Smart Ways to Make Money in Retirement

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $50,000 Annuity Pays This Much Monthly

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Oil Rises as China Considers Easing Quarantine Rules

    Crude prices picked up even after President Joe Biden announced the release of more reserves from strategic stockpiles.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Union Pacific cuts volume growth forecast as worker shortage weighs

    The company also lowered its forecast for 2022 operating ratio, a key profitability metric for railroads, to around 60% from around 58%, in part due to a new tentative labor deal with unions. Shares of the railroad operator, which connects West Coast ports to key terminals such as Chicago, were down about 3% before the bell. The railroad industry has come under severe criticism from shippers and the U.S. Surface Transportation Board for cutting staffing levels to the bone in pursuit of a leaner operating model, which has left it struggling to fulfil demand.

  • Shares of Chinese EV Makers Fall on Slowing Sales

    The American depositary receipts of Chinese electric-vehicles makers dropped on Wednesday due to signs of softening sales. Shares of EV makers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng fell more than 10% after leading Chinese brokerage CMBI suggested that inventories at car dealers are building up amid slowing retail demand-- a recipe for weaker sales in 2023. The CMBI research published on Wednesday also noted that increased competition would make it more difficult to raise retail prices for electric vehicles an

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • 3 mistakes to avoid in managing your 401(k)

    If you don't use the account properly, you might not save enough or could pay unnecessary fees and penalties. 401(k) participants should watch out for these three common errors.

  • Biden’s tacit endorsement of fossil fuels

    A little-noticed move to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could get drillers to produce more.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • Inflation: Fed’s Beige Book shows resilient companies — with cracks emerging

    The job market continued to remain solid in October, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, alongside elevated prices for materials used to make products across a number of industries.