Remote Learning Powers Demand for Digital Instructional Resources

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the lessons from the forced move online in schools in 2020 was that students and teachers learned that they could handle blended learning and online learning, educators have said. And there is widespread expectation among providers of instructional resources and educators that an acceleration in the use of digital resources and tools is underway in U.S. schools.

Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2021-2022, the newly released report from Simba Information, examines the demand for instructional content in its various formats, including sales estimates in 2020 and 2021 and provides projections for sales in the next several years.

"With more time to plan, there are expectations that more of the core curriculum will include online engagement," said Kathy Mickey, senior analyst and managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information. "Digital use will be planned and incorporated into the instructional process, not simply a handy substitute."

One of the appeals of digital resources is that they facilitate not only remote learning but personalized learning, and that increasingly is part of the part of the goal-setting in schools, Mickey said.

Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2021-2022 provides a comprehensive overview of the PreK-12 instructional materials market and the resource providers that serve it—a market that Simba expects to come in at $9.31 billion in 2021. The report examines changing demographics of U.S. students, federal and state funding support for education, the impact of federal stimulus spending, upended testing plans and provides a competitive analysis of the K-12 publishing industry.

Overall, sales of instructional materials in all formats are projected to increase to $10.22 billion by 2024, growing at 4.3% compound annual growth rate, according to Simba Information.

For more information on Simba's new report, Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2021-2022, visit https://www.simbainformation.com/Publishing-PreK-30081270/?progid=91713 or call 888-29-SIMBA.

