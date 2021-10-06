U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Thursday, October 7th

·3 min read
In this article:
Founder and CEO Waqaas Al Siddiq and Members of Biotricity Management Team to Attend Opening Bell Ceremony on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30am E.T.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 /Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it will be ringing the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30am E.T. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Waqaas Al-Siddiq will attend the Opening Bell Ceremony alongside members of the Biotricity team.

Since August, Biotricity has completed a financing to support sales expansion while minimizing dilution and maximizing shareholder value, listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and unveiled the expansion of its telehealth product portfolio, which increases the company's total addressable market with a standalone product that functions independently or in conjunction with its core offering.

The bell-ringing event can be viewed on the Nasdaq live stream: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Biotricity investor relations website.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

###

Media Contact
Bospar
prforbiotricity@bospar.com

Investor Relations
Biotricity Inc.
1-800-590-4155
investors@biotricity.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666982/Remote-Medical-Diagnostic-Company-Biotricity-to-Ring-the-Nasdaq-Stock-Market-Opening-Bell-on-Thursday-October-7th

