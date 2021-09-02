U.S. markets closed

Remote Microgrid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 5.26 bn with Hitachi Ltd. & Honeywell International Inc. emerging as Key Growth Contributors | Technavio Insights

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote microgrid market is poised to grow by $ 5.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Remote Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The remote microgrid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of natural calamities.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Village electrification, Grid island system, Industrial remote mine systems, and Remote military microgrids) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing government support is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the remote microgrid market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The remote microgrid market covers the following areas:

  • Remote Microgrid Market Sizing

  • Remote Microgrid Market Forecast

  • Remote Microgrid Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Powerhive Inc.

  • S&C Electric Co.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market Report -The industrial waste recycling and services market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 6.98 billion and record a decelerating CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report.

Dust Suppression Systems Market Report -The dust suppression systems market size is expected to grow by USD 2.69 billion and record a CAGR of 3.98% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Village electrification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Grid island system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial remote mine systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Remote military microgrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Powerhive Inc.

  • S&C Electric Co.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-microgrid-market-to-record-growth-worth--5-26-bn-with-hitachi-ltd--honeywell-international-inc-emerging-as-key-growth-contributors--technavio-insights-301368279.html

SOURCE Technavio

