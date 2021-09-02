Remote Microgrid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 5.26 bn with Hitachi Ltd. & Honeywell International Inc. emerging as Key Growth Contributors | Technavio Insights
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote microgrid market is poised to grow by $ 5.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period.
The remote microgrid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of natural calamities.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Village electrification, Grid island system, Industrial remote mine systems, and Remote military microgrids) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing government support is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the remote microgrid market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The remote microgrid market covers the following areas:
Remote Microgrid Market Sizing
Remote Microgrid Market Forecast
Remote Microgrid Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Eaton Corporation Plc
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Powerhive Inc.
S&C Electric Co.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Village electrification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Grid island system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial remote mine systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Remote military microgrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
