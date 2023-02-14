U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.86
    -5.43 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,137.67
    -108.26 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,881.04
    -10.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.52
    -16.63 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -2.11 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.80
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7450
    +0.0280 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7410
    +0.3330 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,744.65
    +72.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.26
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,955.02
    +7.42 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Remote Monitoring and Control Market Worth USD 6.7 Billion at a CAGR of 20.20% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·4 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rising automation and digitization in various rapidly growing industries will drive market growth

New York, US, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Remote Monitoring and Control Market Research Report: By Component, and End-users - Forecast Till 2030, the market is expected to reach a valuation of approx. USD 6.7 Billion by 2030, posting a 20.20% CAGR throughout the review period (2022-2030).

Remote Monitoring and Control Market Insights

Growing remote monitoring and control systems implementations in diverse and challenging industrial environments define the growing market landscape. Besides, the rising demand for equipment compliant with reliable operation in manufacturing industries offers significant market opportunities. With the emergence of wireless technology, rapid remote monitoring and control solutions implementations are expected to be seen.

Additionally, the continually rising demand for automated industrial processes and reliability improvement programs by governments worldwide boosts the market size. Rapid deployments of smart technologies like reliable IoT connectivity are especially important for monitoring in remote areas. Also, lower-cost implementations of remote monitoring and control solutions mobilize the market.

Even in locations such as factories/power plants, IoT connectivity offers Wi-Fi coverage, establishing connectivity and staying connected to those networks. The ability to help customers deliver real-time expert technical assistance from any global location is important for industries. Another major advantage of remote monitoring and control systems is maintaining minimal upfront hardware costs while offering robust systems that are easy to install and operate.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3882

Conversely, compatibility issues and the lack of awareness of the advantages of remote monitoring and control systems are some of the key factors impeding market growth, slowing down the adoption of these systems, especially in small-scale enterprises. Besides, continuous innovation in manufacturing processes and technical expertise pose challenges to the growth of the Remote Monitoring and Control Market.

Remote Monitoring and Control Market Key Players

Players active in the Remote Monitoring and Control Market are

  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (US)

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • General Electric Co. (US)

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Remote Monitoring & Control Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/remote-monitoring-control-market-3882

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 6.7 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 20.20% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

It helps to improve employee health and wellness

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Industrial Automation

Ask To Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3882

Remote Monitoring and Control Market - Segments

The remote monitoring and control market analysis is segmented into components, end-users, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions and instruments. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into pulp & paper, oil & gas, food & beverage, power, water & wastewater, and others. By region, the analysis is segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Remote Monitoring & Control Market - Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global remote monitoring and control market. The market is witnessing continuous growth and is expected to continue doing so throughout the assessment period. Besides, technological advancement and integration with the current manufacturing environment positively impact regional market growth. Also, the increasing application areas yearly, the strong presence of manufacturing companies, and the developing economy of Asian countries play a major role in developing the market.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3882

Remote Monitoring & Control Market - Competitive Analysis

The remote monitoring and control market is experiencing implementations of several strategies, such as collaboration, expansion, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions. Major industry players make large strategic investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Dec.29, 2022 --- Memfault, a leading provider of IoT-based reliability platforms, announced the addition of Embedded Linux to its IoT platform to give developers superior flexibility and control over connected product development and device operations. This expansion can help address operational challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging, and smart firmware OTA management.

Related Reports:

Speech Recognition Market Research Report Information By Technology, By Delivery Methods, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, By Process, By Operations, By Type, By Industry - Forecast 2030

Industry 4.0 Market Research Report Information By Application, By End User, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls as Inflation Data Give Fed Reason to Keep Rates Higher

    Oil prices weakened after inflation data came in a bit stronger than expected. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. benchmark, slipped 1.6% to $78.85 a barrel. Brent crude the international standard, retreated 1.2% to $85.56 a barrel.

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Oil falls as U.S. releases more crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Oil prices fall Tuesday, after the U.S. said it would follow through with a plan to sell 26 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Coca-Cola forecasts upbeat annual profit on steady demand, price hikes

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday forecast 2023 profit growth above Wall Street expectations after edging past fourth-quarter revenue estimates, as demand for its sodas remains resilient in the face of multiple price hikes to tackle higher costs. Coca-Cola's near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market along with PepsiCo has made it easier for the company to raise prices over the last few quarters to counter higher freight, commodity and labor costs. "The outsized pricing is driving outsized revenues," said Wedbush Securities analyst Gerald Pascarelli.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Coca-Cola Gives Upbeat Outlook, Posts Strong Revenue on Higher Prices

    The beverage giant said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Coca-Cola Earnings Match Forecasts As Demand Outpaces Price Hikes

    "We are keeping consumers at the center of our innovation and marketing investments, while also leveraging our expertise in revenue growth management," said CEO James Quincey.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,00

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Air India Places Airbus Order as Part of Record Purchase

    The airline has agreed to purchase 210 Airbus narrow-body jets and 40 of the plane maker’s largest airliner, the A350 wide body, as it seeks to reinvent itself as a rival the world’s biggest airlines.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets has died. Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

  • 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Bet on Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, FNLPF, BVN and VZLA are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

  • Mexico softens plan to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified feed corn

    Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed.

  • Oil Falls on Fears That Higher Fed Rates Will Hit Demand

    Prices slipped about 1% in early trading Monday. The Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign of raising interest rates over the past year has dampened prospects for energy demand this year.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.