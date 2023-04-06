Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Grow at a CAGR of 17.70% from 2023-2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Report
Companies Covered in the Report are Honeywell; American Telecare; Roche; Philips Healthcare; Bosch; Biotronik; Intel; Welch Allyn; Health anywhere Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Covidien Plc
Jersey City, NJ, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market is estimated to reach over USD 21.10 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.70% during the forecast period.
Globally, the remote patient monitoring system market is expanding because of the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the demand for home monitoring equipment. For instance, the American Cancer Society's annual report from 2022 predicted that there would be over 500,000 cancer-related deaths in the United States and that there would be an estimated 1.9 million new cases of cancer. There will be an increase in the use of monitoring equipment to track health among the afflicted population because of the high projected incidence of cancer and high mortality. As a result, the market under study will expand significantly due to the rise in chronic diseases like cancer.
Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1700
Patients can wear these gadgets all day without feeling uncomfortable because they are small and portable. Also, the patient's condition is regularly monitored thanks to this equipment. The market's expansion is also aided by rising demand for home monitoring systems. Using remote monitors allows numerous high-risk patients to evade being readmitted to the hospital and create the most of their healthy days at home, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2021. Remote monitoring customers claim a 76% decrease in readmission rates, an average patient satisfaction rating of 89%, and overall medical cost savings of around USD 370 million.
Recent Developments:
• In September 2022, Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) introduced a new remote care management service for patients with long-term diseases like heart failure and hypertension.
List of Prominent Players in the Remote Patient Monitoring System Market:
Abbott Laboratories
Alten Calsoft Labs (A Subsidiary Of Alten Group)
American Telecare; Roche;
Bio-Beat Technologies
Biotronik;
Bosch;
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cerner Corporation
Covidien Plc.,
Dexcom, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Health Anywhere Inc.;
Honeywell;
Intel;
Irhythm Technologies
Johnson & Johnson;
Medtronic
Omron Healthcare Inc.
Philips Healthcare;
Preventice Solutions
Resideo Life Care Solutions
Siemens Healthineers Ag
Teledoc Health Inc.
Vitalconnect
Vivalnk Inc
Vivify Health, Inc.
Welch Allyn (A Subsidiary Of Hill Rom Services, Inc.)
Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1700
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market size value in 2022
USD 4.93 Bn
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD 21.10 Bn
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 17.70 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (Tons), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Product, Application, And End-User
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Due to raised patient awareness and the deployment of daily health analysis technology, remote patient monitoring contributes to a decrease in hospital admissions. Current development in the RPM industry is the use of wearable technology to measure body temperature, respiration rate, heart rate, and blood pressure in point-of-care settings. In the management of numerous pathologies, including COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, maternity care, and post-surgery monitoring, there is an increasing need for remote patient monitoring.
Challenges:
The growth of this market is anticipated to be constrained by data accuracy concerns, barriers to patients using remote monitoring technologies, such as limited accessibility or awareness of cutting-edge technologies, and reluctance to use contemporary technologies due to data security & privacy concerns. The need to keep more people to run RPM systems also results in increased overhead costs, which is a significant barrier to market expansion.
Regional Trends:
Since China and India together account for around 35.5% of the world's population, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the projection period. These nations' fast-growing patient populations are anticipated to open up prospects for the use of remote patient monitoring tools and systems. The digital health market in India is expanding owing to technological improvements and improved infrastructure quickly.
The European Parliament estimates that 28.7% of Japan's population is 65 years of age or older, and that number will increase to 30 per cent by 2036. It is anticipated that this rise will pressure the nation's healthcare system and economy. These elements are anticipated to make APAC the geographical market with the fastest rate of growth over the forecast period.
Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1700
Segmentation of Remote Patient Monitoring System Market-
By Product-
Vital Sign Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)
Temperature Monitor
Respiratory Rate Monitor
Brain Monitoring (EEG)
Special Monitors
Anesthesia Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitors
Cardiac Rhythm Monitor
Respiratory Monitor
Fetal Heart Monitors
Prothrombin Monitors
Multi Parameter Monitors (MPM)
Others
By Application-
Cancer
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Sleep Disorder
Weight management and Fitness Monitoring
Bronchitis
Infections
Virus
Dehydration
Hypertension
By End-Use-
Hospital-based Patients
Ambulatory Patients
Home Healthcare
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Check Discount on the Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/discount/1700
About Us:
InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/
Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/
CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com