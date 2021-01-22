U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

Remote Sensing Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resolution ; Platform Type ; End User

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The remote sensing services market was valued at US$ 13,025. 5million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 37,650. 7million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14. 8% from 2020 to 2027. Remote sensing services providers facilitate the identification of processes, events, and objects at a distance through the detection of emitted or reflected electromagnetic radiations.

New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Sensing Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resolution ; Platform Type ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010092/?utm_source=GNW
Remote sensing permits covering large territories in a repetitive manner and acquiring data that are more valuable than the data collected through traditional aerial photography. The technique uses satellite/airborne sensors to perform its function. Aerial photography; hyperspectral imaging; multispectral imaging; oblique aerial and ground, visible band and thermographic imaging; long-wave infrared; and near-infrared surveys are among the techniques used for collecting information via remote sensing for different applications, ranging from urban city mapping, forest and agriculture, and weather to military and defense. Few specific applications of images obtained through remote sensing include tracking of the growth of cities and recording changes in forests and land use, mapping of wild forest fires from space that aid visibility in much larger area to tracking clouds for making predictions about weather or natural disasters such as volcanoes or dust storms.

The global remote sensing services market is segmented on the basis of resolution, platform type, end user, and geography, upon the extensive analysis of business offerings of considerable market players and selected end users.Based on resolution, the spatial segment dominated the remote sensing services market in 2019; with the expanding scope of geographic information system for mapping and analyzing events on earth, the use of remote sensing service is also growing.

On the basis of platform type, the satellite segment held largest market share owing to the growing use of optical remote sensing satellites to detect electromagnetic energy on earth’s surface. Moreover, based on end user, the commercial segment dominated the remote sensing service market in 2019.

Antrix Corporation Limited, CyberSWIFTInfotech Pvt. Ltd., Geo Sense Sdn. Bhd., Mallon Technology, EKOFASTBA S.L., Satellite Imaging Corporation, Terra Remote Sensing Inc., The Airborne Sensing Corporation, Sanborn Map Company, and SpecTIR are among the key remote sensing services market players profiled in this research study.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Remote Sensing Services Market

COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the countries with the significantly high number of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to the imposition of lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market collapse due to the pandemic is affecting the growth of the remote sensing services market due to factory shutdowns, offset supply chains, and global economy downturns.

Overall size of the global remote sensing services market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the remote sensing service market.
  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    Well, it’s official. Joe Biden is now President, and he’ll be backed – at least for the short term – by Democratic majorities in both Houses of Congress. Wall Street is taking the measure of the new Administration, and sees, among its first moves, a boost in fiscal stimulus that is likely to goose consumer spending, bump corporate profits, and provide general economic support in the first half of 2021. Covering the situation for Goldman Sachs is investment strategist David Kostin, who is bullish on the near-term prospects for fiscal stimulus. In light of it, Kostin sets the Goldman outlook for this year at 6.4% GDP growth; he sees continued high growth next year, and sets the 2022 prediction at 4%. These outlook numbers are up from the previously published 5.9% and 3.7%. To this end, Kostin sees S&P 500 reaching 4,300 by year’s end, which would be a gain of 12% from current levels. “Elections have consequences. Democratic control of Washington, D.C. after January 20 will bring greater fiscal spending, faster GDP growth, more inflation, and higher interest rates than we had previously assumed,” Kostin noted. With markets looking up, investors are looking for the stocks that are ready for gains. Penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share, are a natural place to search for potential winners. Their low price means that even a small incremental gain will translate into large percentages. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) We’ll start with a company specializing in gastrointestinal disease, AzurRx. This company is focused on creating non-systemic, targeted recombinant therapies for GI ailments. AzurRx has a pipeline of three drug candidates, at several levels of the development process. The key pipeline candidate, MS1819, is being investigated as a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for patients also suffering from cystic fibrosis. MS1819 is a recombinant lipase, derived from a yeast strain. The drug is designed to target fat molecules in the digestive tract, allowing patients to absorb the broken-down fats for nutritive value. The drug is currently in Phase 2 trials, which are scheduled for completion in the first half of this year. As of January 21, the first two patients in the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study have been dosed with the treatment, and the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) “remains supportive of the program.” In another important development, AzurRx announced earlier this month that it is entering a partnership with First Wave Bio to study oral and rectal formulation of Niclosamide to treat immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC) and COVID-19 related gastrointestinal infections. The estimated market for Niclosamide as a treatment for COVID-related GI problems exceeds $450 million. Based on multiple potentially significant clinical catalysts as well as its $0.98 share price, several members of the Street think that now is the right time to pull the trigger. Jonathan Aschoff, of Roth Capital, is bullish on AzurRx, basing his longer-term forecasts on the probable success of MS1819. “We base our valuation for AZRX on projected future U.S. sales from MS1819 for the treatment of EPI due to CF and CP, using an initial annual price of about $18,000, a price that is consistent with currently available PERTs. We project MS1819 to be commercialized in the U.S. in 2023, generating sales of $272 million in 2030. Ex-U.S. commercial success for MS1819, or commercial success from the early-stage beta-lactamase program would provide upside to our valuation,” Aschoff noted. The analyst also looks forward to initial clinical results of Niclosamide in COVID-19 GI infection and in ICI-AC potentially, noting: "Niclosamide was FDA approved in 1982 to treat intestinal tapeworm infections and is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. Given the millions of patients that have taken the drug, the safety profile has largely been established, thereby lowering developmental risk.” Given all of the above, Aschoff rates AZRX as a Buy, and his $7 price target suggests a sky-high 608% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Aschoff’s track record, click here) Overall, the analyst consensus on AZRX shares is a Strong Buy; the stock has 4 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and a single Hold. In addition, the $4 average price target brings the upside potential to 304%. (See AZRX stock analysis on TipRanks) ProQR (PRQR) ProQR is a biotechnology company focused on treatments for congenital progressive blindness. Specifically, the firm is working on medications to reverse a group of genetic sight disorders called inherited retinal diseases. These diseases currently have no effective treatments. The company has a research pipeline of five drug candidates, in varying stages of the research process. The two that are farthest along are QR-110 (Sepofarsen), and QR-421. Of those two, QR-110 is currently in Phase 2/3 studies. This candidate is an RNA therapy designed to correct the most common CEP290 gene mutation causing Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). This is a severe genetic retinal disease that affects as many as 3 in 100,000 children. QR-421 is another RNA therapy, this one focused on exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene. These mutations cause blindness due to retinitis pigmentosa and/or Usher syndrome. QR-421 is in Phase 1/2 studies, with an aim of restoring lost vision or preventing the loss in the first place. Covering the stock for JMP, analyst Jonathan Wolleben points to Sepofarsen as a key component of his bullish thesis. “We continue to feel good about sepofarsen’s chance of success in Illuminate for multiple reasons: 1) Phase 1/2 confirmed the target registrational dose and dosing interval (6 months); 2) patients had clinically significant and durable BCVA improvements after 12 months – pivotal primary endpoint; 3) supportive secondary efficacy measures (FST, mobility); 4) similar responses seen in second treated eyes; 5) long-term safety confirms positive risk/benefit; and 6) Illuminate patient population was enriched based on Phase 1/2 results (baselinevision of >/=hand motion). We assign sepofarsen a 60% POS and model LCA10 as an ~$300M opportunity to PRQR at peak penetration," Wolleben opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Wolleben puts a $20 price target on the stock, implying a 384% one-year upside, along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Wolleben’s track record, click here) All in all, PRQR gets a unanimous Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 positive stock reviews. Shares are currently trading for $4.13, and their $20.67 average price target is slightly more bullish than Wolleben’s, suggesting an upside of 400% for the coming 12 months. (See PRQR stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Powerball winner in Maryland should remember this before cashing the $730 million ticket: expert

    Be wise with how you allocate your money, $730 million Powerball winner.

  • The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

  • EVgo Is Merging With a SPAC to Go Public

    In the case of the electric vehicle industry, the line should go: They are coming so you better build it. Auto makers new and old are planning to launch dozens of fully electric vehicles in the coming years, capitalizing on the incredible success of (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA). For EV adoption to continue to grow at a rapid pace, charging infrastructure will also need to keep up with vehicle sales.

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • David Einhorn — Notorious Tesla Short Seller — Just Had His Best Quarter Ever

    Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager and notorious value investor David Einhorn just released his annual letter to investors, which revealed a record quarter for Einhorn to close out a difficult 2020.Finishing Strong: Greenlight took a massive hit from a large short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in 2020, but Greenlight finished strong with a 25% gain in the fourth quarter. Despite the disastrous Tesla short position, Einhorn was able to salvage a 5.2% overall gain for the fund for the year.The Greenlight letter disclosed several new long positions heading into 2021, including Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) and Neubase Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: NBSE), according to Bloomberg. All three stocks were trading higher by more than 10% on Thursday.Einhorn said the Tesla short position was Greenlight's biggest loser in 2020, although he reportedly adjusted the position prior to Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosEinhorn's Recent Struggles: Greenlight has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 in recent years as growth stocks have soared and value stocks have lagged. Greenlight reported a 14% net gain in 2019 following a 38% net loss in 2018, its worst year since the fund's inception in 1996.Einhorn gained mainstream notoriety on Wall Street back in 2007 when he disclosed a short position in Lehman Brothers prior to the bank's collapse in 2008. However, he had drawn a lot of criticism in recent years for his persistent short position in Tesla and his often heated public communications with Tesla CEO Elon Musk."TSLA cars are not a fad; if they were, TSLA would sell many more than it does. The fad is in owning TSLA stock," Einhorn said in the letter.As of the end of the third quarter, Greenlight's three largest long positions were Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE: GRBK), Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW).Benzinga's Take: Economist John Maynard Keynes famously said "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent," and Einhorn's performance in recent years highlight just how much of a toll a single short position can take on an entire portfolio when the stock in question gets caught in a potential market bubble. Short positions can result in unlimited theoretical losses, whereas standard long positions are capped at just 100% downside.Image credit: PokerListings, YouTubeSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why This Enphase Energy Analyst Is Bullish Following Tesla-Driven Sell-Off * Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Warnings Grow Louder; Intel Leads Earnings Movers

    Futures fell Friday morning. The stock market rally hit new highs Thursday on big techs like Apple, AMD and Intel, but an increasingly extended Nasdaq raises risks.

  • Tesla isn't the only auto stock exploding right now

    Other auto stocks joins in the impressive rally in Tesla's stock. Here's why.

  • Buy XPeng Stock Because AV Is the New EV

    Chinese EV maker XPeng picked up a short-term buy rating, but it isn’t because the EV market is hot—even though it is.

  • BlackRock raises dividend by 14%, with first new payout in March

    BlackRock Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its dividend by 14%. The investment management's new quarterly dividend of $4.13 a share, up from $3.63 a share, will be payable March 23 to shareholders of record on March 5. The stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.23%, compared with the dividend yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.95% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.48%, according to FactSet. BlackRock's stock has gained 16.7% over the past three months, while the financial ETF has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 12.1%.

  • IBM transformation struggles continue with cloud and AI revenue down 4.5%

    A couple of months ago at CNBC’s Transform conference, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna painted a picture of a company in the midst of a transformation. Meanwhile cognitive applications -- where you find AI incomes -- were flat. If Krishna was looking for a silver lining, perhaps he could take solace in the fact that Red Hat itself performed well, with revenue up 18% compared to the year-ago period, according to the company.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the NASDAQ for February 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks on the NASDAQ with the best value, fastest growth, and the most momentum for February.

  • Column: What happens to businesses when their CEOs become extremists?

    My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is the latest business leader to discover the downside of becoming a crank.

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend in large part on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • Alibaba-Backed Ant Group's Valuation Estimated To Drop To $108B

    Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group's valuation is estimated to be around $108 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.What Happened: This would be less than half of the $250 billion estimated valuation for Ant when it sought to go public late last year.China's draft proposals on financial technology is the primary contributing factor in this valuation plunge, as per Bloomberg analysts.Ant's popular payments service Alipay in particular could see its valuation halved under the regulations, as per analyst Francis Chan."Ant Group's valuation may plunge further if its payment unit is forced to break up due to potential anti-trust probes by China's central bank," Chan said.Why It Matters: Ant has faced trouble with the Chinese authorities ever since co-founder Jack Ma, the country's most-famed billionaire, made comments critical of Chinese regulations at an event in Shanghai in October.Ma was laying low in light of the increased scrutiny but reappeared in public for the first time in months, earlier this week.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed 2% lower at $260 in New York on Thursday.Read Next: Why Jack Ma's Reappearance Isn't Enough To Calm Alibaba InvestorsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why This Analyst Is Cautioning Bitcoin Investors To Have A 'Very Strong Stomach' Amid Plunge * Why XRP Is Outperforming Bitcoin Today(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If I inherit a Roth IRA, are the distributions taxed?

    Q: When the inheritor of a Roth IRA receives the funds, is it true that the distributions would not be taxed? It would be unusual for any taxes to be due on an RMD from an inherited Roth IRA. The only portion of an inherited IRA that could be subject to tax is earnings.

  • If you support green energy, you should buy utilities and oil stocks — here’s why

    The fossil-fuel divestiture movement grabbed headlines in December when New York’s state comptroller said the $226 billion New York State pension fund plans to drop many of its fossil-fuel stocks in the next five years and sell shares in other companies that contribute to global warming. The fund owns stakes in big oil — stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) as of Sept. 30, according to Holdings Channel — and shunning fossil-fuel investment is a hallmark of longtime socially responsible mutual funds.

  • Intel’s New CEO Commits to Manufacturing, Shares Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp.’s incoming Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business.“I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” he said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.”He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role Feb. 15, however Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once-mighty manufacturing operation.“We’re not just interested in closing gaps,” he told analysts on a conference call Thursday. “We’re interested in resuming that position as the unquestioned leader in process technology.”Keeping production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals. If the U.S. company can’t catch up, its products will become less competitive and it could lose sales and market share.Activist Dan Loeb has suggested the company consider spinning off its manufacturing business. Other investors have been waiting to see if Intel will outsource more production. Intel shares fell almost 5% in extended trading, giving away most of the gains made earlier on a strong earnings announcement.“Where investors are going to be disappointed is that some were expecting some sort of larger announcement of a strategic partnership with TSMC,” said Edward Jones & Co. analyst Logan Purk.TSMC recently announced capital spending of as much as $28 billion for 2021 to maintain its lead. Purk said Intel would have to increase its own spending massively to try to catch the Asian company.TSMC dropped as much as 3.6%, the most intraday since Aug. 20. Shares of some Intel suppliers also dropped, with Screen Holdings Co. down as much as 3.8% and Tokyo Electron Ltd. declined 1.4%.Read More: Intel Probes Potential Unauthorized Access to Earnings ReportGelsinger is taking the reins of a company in the midst of its worst crisis in at least a decade. It has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years, dominating the $400 billion industry by making the best designs in its own cutting-edge factories. Most other U.S. chip companies shut or sold plants and tapped other firms to make the components. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each side of its operations and created better semiconductors.That strategy has crumbled in recent years as Intel struggled to introduce new production techniques on time. It is now lagging behind TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co., which make chips for Intel competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and big Intel customers including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.AMD shares rallied in extended trading while Gelsinger discussed his goal of improving Intel’s in-house manufacturing.Intel’s quarterly results, released before the market closed on Thursday, sent the shares higher in New York earlier on Thursday. A hacker accessed sensitive information from Intel’s website, prompting the company to report the numbers earlier than planned.Revenue in the period ending in March will be about $17.5 billion, the Santa Clara, California-based company said. This excludes the memory chip division Intel is selling. Analysts were looking for $16.2 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Intel sees strong demand for laptops through the first half of the year, Chief Financial Officer George Davis said in an interview. Earnings in the second part of the year will partly depend on whether corporations increase spending on new hardware, he added.“The question is will we see support from enterprise,” he said. “They’ve been very quiet.”Intel’s personal computer chip division had revenue of $10.9 billion in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected $9.72 billion. Its higher-margin data center unit generated sales of $6.1 billion. Wall Street was looking for $5.37 billion.In Intel’s data center business, revenue from cloud service providers fell 15% from a year earlier. Enterprise and government sales slumped 25%. Volumes and average selling prices declined. Owners of large data centers are working their way through unused stockpiles of chips.In its PC business, Intel reported a 30% surge in laptop chip sales, even as average selling prices declined 15%.Fourth-quarter profit, excluding some items, was $1.52 a share on $20 billion of revenue, down 1% from a year earlier. Analysts had estimated $1.11 a share on revenue of $17.5 billion.Intel’s gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 56.8%. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins of about 60%.(Updates with shares in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Raises $3.9B In Hong Kong

    Chinese carmaker BYD Company (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett, raised $3.9 billion from a secondary stock sale in Hong Kong on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reports.What Happened: BYD makes electric cars, batteries, plug-in hybrids, and fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in China. The company cashed in on the investor bullishness in the EV space, which has seen its stock surge more than 400% in Hong Kong in the last 12 months.BYD sold 133 million shares at HK$225 each, representing a discount of 7.8% to Wednesday's closing price of HK$244, WSJ noted.BYD becomes the latest Chinese EV maker to raise capital in a secondary listing after rival Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) raised $2.5 billion in December, followed by a $2 billion credit line to fuel expansion plans. Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) had raised $3.1 billion in December, followed by $1.3 billion convertible notes last week. Why It Matters: The journal notes that investors in China bid up on car stocks searching for the next Tesla Inc (NYSE: TSLA). The capital raise puts BYD's market capitalization at $91 billion, in line with rival Nio, compared to $806 billion for Tesla. Investors also hope that China's pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060 and improvements in battery technology and infrastructure will increase electric vehicles' wider adoption.Based on last week's report, BYD outdid rivals Nio and Xpeng in EV sales.As per WSJ, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway has a stake in BYD since 2008 and holds 8.25% of BYD or 25% of its Hong Kong-listed stock. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Image Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Baidu Enters The EV Fray As It Plans .5B Secondary Hong Kong Listing: Reports(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.