U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.92
    -5.89 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,631.80
    +2.24 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,349.05
    -15.37 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.92
    -0.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    -1.24 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.00
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4770
    -0.0480 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8870
    -0.7100 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,930.65
    +96.48 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.13
    -3.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,766.67
    -18.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Remote Towers Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.32 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.2%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Towers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Operation Type; By System Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global remote towers market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Frequentis is pioneering the creation of remote towers and deploying technologies all over the world. At Argentina's Ezeiza Airport, the corporation is anticipated to put its mission augmentation and emergency system into operation.

Future initiatives by creating cutting-edge remote virtual towers for both the civic and military sectors are anticipated in Brazil and New Zealand. These elements will support market expansion during the anticipated period.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the country's ATC system's security could be jeopardized by cybersecurity flaws, which could cause severe disruptions.

Therefore, cybersecurity in air traffic management (ATM) becomes more of a priority in order to prevent such cyber-attacks. To reduce the danger of cyberattacking, businesses and authorities should concentrate more on technical solutions, including possible blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The market is anticipated to be hampered by this potential cyber security concern.

Remote Towers Market Report Highlights

  • The contingency segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The contingency configuration refers to using a module and CWP as a backup for a regular tower.

  • Remote tower module accounted for maximum global revenue share. It offers Flight Information Service (FIS) from a location other than the airport while maintaining an operational safety level comparable to that possible utilizing a human tower at the aerodrome to monitor both air and ground movements.

  • In Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to show the second-largest revenue share after Europe during the projected period. The number of air traffic passengers is rising, and the commercial aviation industry is growing. Southeast Asia is a popular destination for international tourists.

  • Major players operating in the global market include Frequentis Group, Raytheon Technologies, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Navia AS, Avinor, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, L3Harris Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman, RETIA AS, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

  • Increased Attempts to Lower the Cost of Air Traffic Control

Restraints and Challenges

  • Limited Network Infrastructure

The publisher has segmented the remote towers market report based on operation type, system type, application, and region:
Remote Towers, Operation Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Single

  • Multiple

  • Contingency

Remote Towers, System Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Airport Equipment

  • Remote Tower Module

  • Network Solution

Remote Towers, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Communication

  • Information & Control

  • Flight Data Handling

  • Surveillance

  • Visualization

Remote Towers, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Remote Towers Market Insights

5. Global Remote Towers Market, by Operation Type

6. Global Remote Towers Market, by System Type

7. Global Remote Towers Market, by Application

8. Global Remote Towers Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Frequentis Group

  • Saab Group

  • Searidge Technologies

  • Harris Corporation

  • Indra Navia AS

  • Leonard Martin Corporation

  • Raytheon Corporation

  • Avinor

  • Thales Group

  • Indra Sistemas

  • Kongsberg Gruppen

  • Leonardo S.P.A

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • RETIA AS

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • ROHDE & SCHWARZ

  • DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

  • others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5p8wf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-towers-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-1-32-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-30-2-301729311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • 3M to cut 2,500 jobs, stock falls on Q4 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that 3M will cut 2,500 jobs.

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Energy stocks can be a great place in the market to find dividends that you can hold forever. Energy companies are often less speculative than growth stocks, and are built to generate consistent returns on investments over time. Here a look at why I love Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and their 5.9% and 4.6% respective dividends -- and why Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) doesn't have a sustainable dividend to bet on.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Is 1 Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Thanks to its super alluring yield of more than 15%, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) on the market today. Rising interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, hurting mREITs' earnings and asset values. Assessing a company's growth opportunities and potential risks before buying is an incredibly important part of successful investing.

  • NYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Dozens of large-cap stocks saw their prices swing wildly at the open of trading Tuesday, sending companies including Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley to brief but sharp plunges from which they mostly quickly recovered.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $148.55, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • Chinese EV stocks jump on boosts from China’s reopening

    Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • GROM: A Promising Children’s Entertainment Company with Big Plans, Run By Industry Veterans

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:GROM Fresh off a December $5.0 million capital raise and reverse split in December, Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) is poised to capitalize on a number of promising initiatives over the next several months. The company now has 3.2 million in fully diluted shares and trades at a market capitalization of $5.5 million. It has approximately $4 million in cash after its

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking Syste

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $112.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Arrowhead...

  • Buy Tesla into earnings - here’s why

    George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings

  • After Losing 70% of Its Deposits, Where Does Silvergate Capital Go From Here?

    The bank took heavy losses in the fourth quarter and has a lot of moving parts on its balance sheet.

  • Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) posted its latest results on Jan. 19, slightly disappointing the market. Organic sales (which exclude currency fluctuations, acquisitions, and divestments) rose 5%. P&G's stock dipped a little after that report, but the stock's 12% decline over the past 12 months still outperformed the S&P 500's 14% drop.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy