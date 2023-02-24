U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,151.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.25
    -30.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.01
    +0.62 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6370
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,875.17
    -499.79 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.08
    -12.06 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Remote Towers Market to Hit USD 584.3 Million by 2027 | At a CAGR of 31.05%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in Remote Towers Market are Frequentis Group, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Systems, Avinor, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Indra Navia AS, Leonard Martin Corporation, Raytheon Corporation and Other key companies.

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global remote towers market size is expected to reach USD 584.3 million by 2027 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 31.05% between 2020 and 2027. The market was USD 40 million in 2019 and is likely to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years.

This is attributable to the increasing focus on the modernization of airports across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Remote Towers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Operation (Single Multiple and Contingency), By System (Airport Equipment, Remote Towers Modules, Network Solutions), By Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance, Visualization), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/remote-towers-market-102523

The remote towers market has experienced significant growth in recent years as a result of advancements in technology and increasing demand for cost-effective air traffic control solutions. Remote towers enable air traffic controllers to remotely monitor and manage multiple airports from a centralized location, providing greater flexibility and efficiency in air traffic management. This technology offers numerous benefits, including reduced infrastructure costs, increased safety, and improved operational efficiency. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for cost-effective air traffic management solutions and the development of advanced remote tower technologies.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Frequentis Group

  • Saab Group

  • Searidge Technologies

  • Indra Systems

  • Avinor

  • Thales Group

  • Harris Corporation

  • Indra Navia AS

  • Leonard Martin Corporation

  • Raytheon Corporation

Remote tower is a modern concept wherein the overall air traffic services of an airport are managed at a different place than the local control tower. They offer several benefits over the conventional air traffic control systems located at the airport. They provide extensive support tools that enhances the safety and improves the operational activities of the airport. Additionally, they provide several cost-saving options and aid in reduction of maintenance costs. These towers are equipped with sensors, high-resolution cameras, and hardware that deliver optimum quality air traffic services and are adopted widely across several airports across the globe.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

31.05 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 584.3 Billion

Base Year

2019

Remote Towers Market Size in 2019

USD 40 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Operation Analysis, By System Analysis, By Application Analysis

Remote Towers Market Growth Drivers



Increasing Focus on Modernization of Airports to Augur Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/remote-towers-market-102523

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to innovate novel products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Modernization of Airports to Augur Growth

According to the International Air Transport Association, global air passenger traffic in 2019 rose by 4.2% when compared to 2018. Increasing air passenger traffic is placing a heavy strain on the terminal and ground facilities across several airports. Besides, this is leading to dangerous air congestion over major cities globally. To prevent any untoward incidents and mishaps, the airports are increasingly focusing on modernizing airport amenities and upgrading operational services. Growing adoption of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the modernization process of the airports is expected to bode well for the growth of the global remote towers market during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/remote-towers-market-102523

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Major Manufacturers in Europe to Aid Growth

Among all regions, the market in Europe is anticipated to witness considerable growth and hold the highest global remote towers market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of several manufacturers such as Thales Group, Saab, and Frequentis Group in the region. North America, on the other hand, is expected to hold second position in the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of modern technology owing to the presence of major companies that are focusing on modernization of airports between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

LVNL Signs Contract with Saab to Supply Remote Tower Systems

In December 2019, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) announced that it has signed a 20-year agreement with the Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS). According to the LVNL, the contract involves an agreement by Saab, wherein it will install remote towers at the Maastricht Airport and Groningen Airport Eelde. Additionally, Saab will construct a remote tower center at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Adoption of strategies such as contract signing, partnership, and merger and acquisition by the companies is expected to contribute to the global remote towers market growth in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/remote-towers-market-102523

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Remote Towers Market

    • Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Remote Towers Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact

TOC Continued…!

Read Related Insights

Air Traffic Control Market to Reach USD 9.45 Billion by 2027; Implementation of Artificial Intelligence to Brighten Business Possibilities, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Air Traffic Management and Consulting Market to Reach USD 16.11 Billion by 2028 | Global Air Traffic Management and Consulting Industry Growth, Share, Top Key Players, Competitive Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

5G in Aviation Market to Worth USD 9.92 Billion by (2021-2028) | 5G in Aviation Industry Registering CAGR of 47.03%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • ‘Ignore the Noise’: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Analysts

    The political winds are pushing the energy industry ever further toward the green, promoting renewable power sources and electrification over fossil fuels. The irony in this is that certain rare metals, essential to a green energy economy, have taken on a new importance. In a sense, lithium is the new coal. This point was driven home just this month, when the Chinese battery maker CATL, a leader in the global market for electric vehicle battery packs, announced a changing to its pricing strategy

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • Berkshire Earnings: Should Investors Buy Warren Buffett's Stock?

    While everyone knows him as a brilliant stock picker and portfolio manager, he is also the shepherd of some 70 companies under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Could Get an Energy-Stock Payoff

    Warren Buffett's company holds $10 billion of Occidental's preferred stock with an 8% dividend yield.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • What the Fed Minutes Tell Investors to Expect From the March Meeting

    Investors digest the Federal Reserve minutes released Wednesday while reacting to earnings from Nvidia, Moderna and eBay. Watch TheStreet Today for more analysis on the market at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Speculative Startups Swing Wildly After Closing SPAC Deals

    Some of 2021's [speculative enthusiasm](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sb12083523274337804525704587251930175108306) is showing up in the SPAC market. Shares of companies like [space-exploration startup](https://www.wsj.com/articles/space-exploration-startup-intuitive-machines-nears-1-billion-spac-merger-11663291537) Intuitive Machines, renewable fuels upstart Verde Clean Fuels and biotech firm Ocean Biomedical have swung wildly in recent trading sessions after closing SPAC mergers. The swings are

  • MP Materials Corp. (MP) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MP Materials Corp. (MP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 200% and 12.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.70% and 0.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Many CDs are paying way more than they used to (think upwards of 4%-4.5%), but should you take one out?

    If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more,  you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.

  • EOG Resources (EOG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    EOG Resources (EOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.30% and 5.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • The bond market’s worst-case scenario isn’t a Fed rate of 6%. It’s this.

    A doomsday scenario for bonds in 2023 would be if U.S. inflation turns higher, says Jason England, global bond portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.