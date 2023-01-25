U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Remote Weapon Station Market worth $7.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote weapon station market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth can be attributed to increasing incidences of armed conflicts, war, and terrorism, which are driving the demand for remote weapon stations globally.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172094776

Browse in-depth TOC on "Remote Weapon Station Market

190 – Tables
55 – Figures
300 – Pages

Based on platform, the land segment is expected to lead the remote weapon station market during the forecast period

The land segment is anticipated to lead the remote weapon station market in terms of platform in 2022 and is anticipated to do so through 2027. Emerging nations are developing sizable armies of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVS) and armored vehicles, including China and India. These nations are putting more money into automated technology and concentrating on producing a variety of offensive fighting vehicles. For example, India and Russia agreed to a contract in 2019 for the supply of 464 T-90 main combat tanks, which will be crucial to Indias offensive operations against China and Pakistan.

Due to the increased global focus on upgrading defence equipment, the remote weapon station sensors sub section of the market by product is anticipated to see the greatest CAGR.

During the forecast period, the sensors section is anticipated to increase at the greatest CAGR. Human machine interface, sensors, and weapons & armaments are the three component categories used to assess and segment the market for remote weapon stations. The segment of weapons & armaments dominates the market for remote weapon stations. During the forecast period, the sensors section is anticipated to increase at the greatest CAGR. The usage of sensor fusion technology and the sensor suite, which is continuously updated to provide improved detection and decision-making, can be credited with this rise. Combining information from important sensors gives the warrior the autonomy to assess the tactical environment quickly and react effectively to threats.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172094776

The market for the remote weapon station in the Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to rising defense spending by emerging nations like UK and France to innovate and create reliable remote weapon stations, the remote weapon station market in the Europe region has experienced rapid expansion.

According to estimates, Germany will hold the greatest market share for remote weapon stations in the Europe region in 2022. This quick development can be linked to the expansion of research and development operations in the area for the creation of remote weapon stations with superior technological designs.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=172094776

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) 2026

Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027

Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High energy lasers, High-power microwave, electromagnetic weapon technology, Sonic weapon technology), Platform (Land, Airborne, naval, Space), Application, Range, Product and Region (2021-2026)

Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2027

Weapon Mounts Market by Mount Type (Turret, Coaxial, Fixed, Pintle/Pedestal, RWS, Swing Arm, Monopods, Bipods, Tripods), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), Mode of Operation, Weapon Compatibility, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/remote-weapon-station-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/remote-weapon-station.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-weapon-station-market-worth-7-5-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301730203.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

