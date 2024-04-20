Can You Work Remotely From a Cruise Ship? Here's What Digital Nomads Should Know





If you can work remotely, there certainly are some great reasons to work from a cruise ship. Cruising can be a cost-effective way to travel to several places in one trip, and a cruise vacation includes a lot. There's entertainment, shopping, fitness classes, movies, games, pools, and more within a short walk at all times.

While cruises can be a great choice for remote work, there are certain things you need to consider before you write a to-do list, set meetings, and prepare for a productive time. Here are three things in particular to keep in mind that I've gathered from my own experience while working at sea.

Things to keep in mind

There are a few questions that you'll need to answer before you leave dry land. And while this isn't an exhaustive list, they include the following.

Is internet access good enough (and affordable)?

In most cases, cruise ship internet access isn't free, so you need to budget for it. Virgin Voyages is one of the few that includes it in your cruise fare, but if you sail on Carnival, Royal Caribbean, or most other popular cruise lines, expect to pay anywhere from $15-$30 per day per device for internet access. (Note: You can switch back and forth, meaning you could use one-device internet on your laptop while working, and switch to your smartphone when you're done.) One suggestion is to prepay for internet access, ideally with a travel credit card, as it's almost always cheaper than buying it on the ship.

The bigger issue is whether the internet is reliable enough to work. Some cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, MSC, and Carnival, have started using Starlink satellite internet, which is far superior to what was previously available. It's still likely to be significantly slower than the connection you have at home or at the office, but it's sufficient for most work activities.

With modern cruise ship internet access (especially Starlink), you should be able to participate in Zoom meetings, stream video, etc. But even the best ship internet can be spotty at times, so if you need the ability to do these things at specific times, it might not be the best choice.

Does my cabin have a good place to work?

You might be surprised to learn that not all cabins on all cruise ships have a functional space to get work done. There might just be a small makeup stool near a ledge and a wall mirror, or a couch with a coffee table as the only real seating areas.

And even if there is space to put a laptop, there's no guarantee there will be power nearby -- most cruise cabins (especially those on relatively older ships) have outlets in just one or two places in the room. Plus, not all cruise ships have many public spaces that are conducive to getting work done (although some newer ships have coffee shops designed with this in mind).

If I'm planning to get any work done at all on a cruise, one thing I do is head to YouTube and search for the name of my ship and the room type I've booked. For example, if I search for "Independence of the Seas Balcony Room," I can find several short videos that will walk me through a room similar to the one I'm staying in.

Am I allowed to work internationally?

Some companies might have restrictions against working overseas, mainly for tax reasons. In the eyes of the IRS, any money you earn while on board a cruise ship in international waters is "sourced in the United States," as long as you're a U.S. citizen.

But let's say you get off the ship in Mexico and decide to work in a coffee shop. That might be something you want to check with your HR department about if you're a W-2 employee (self-employed people shouldn't need to worry about this).

The bottom line on working from a cruise ship

Working on a cruise ship can certainly be done. I often spend at least a few daytime hours working while I'm on a cruise -- at least on "sea days." However, there are some practical considerations to keep in mind that can help you manage your productivity expectations and prepare accordingly.

