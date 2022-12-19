U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,827.06
    -25.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,838.96
    -81.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,567.47
    -137.94 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.50
    -16.92 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +1.35 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5960
    +0.1140 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8680
    +0.1890 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,648.54
    -56.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.51
    -1.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Remotes market size to grow by 73.85 million units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global remotes market as a part of the global consumer electronics market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions (TV), digital cameras, and related products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remotes Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remotes Market 2023-2027

The global remotes market size is estimated to increase by 73.85 million units between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Remotes market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For detailed insights into the market study, Buy the report!

Remotes market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global remotes market is fragmented, with the presence of many established vendors. The vendors are expanding their product portfolios through the development of sophisticated technologies and the acquisition of regulatory approvals for new items. They are using both organic and inorganic growth tactics to achieve a competitive advantage in the market. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global remotes market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

A few prominent vendors that offer remotes in the market are Bose Corp., Crestron Electronics Inc., dreamgear LLC, Dusun Electron Ltd., Infrared Remote Solutions Inc., Laxmi Remote India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Reliable Technologies, Remote Solution Co. Ltd., ruwido austria GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangrongfa Electronics Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Bose Corp. - The company offers remotes that can be included with the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and Bose Soundbar 500.

  • Crestron Electronics Inc. - The company offers remotes that are designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models where one can pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button.

  • dreamgear LLC - The company offers remotes that are designed to be sleek with a premium aluminum accent and seamless elastomer keypad that is soft to the touch.

  • Dusun Electron Ltd. - The company offers remotes that have silk screened on overlays, keys, and case.

Remotes market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application (TVs, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles), type (standard, motion-controlled, and voice-controlled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • By application, the market growth will be significant in the TV segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid adoption of TVs coupled with the increasing spending capability of consumers. In addition, factors such as the decline in TV subscription costs and the introduction of low-cost per-view channels are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global remotes market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global remotes market.

  • APAC will account for 80% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the presence of a large number of consumer electronics providers that offer TVs and gaming consoles. Besides, factors such as the rising number of households with TVs, the decreasing TV subscription charges, and the decreasing prices of set-top boxes are also fueling the growth of the remotes market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Remotes marketMarket Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

  • The market is driven by the availability of multifunctional gaming consoles.

  • Multifunctional gaming consoles allow users to watch videos, listen to music, and browse the internet apart from playing games.

  • Popular gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim, New 3DS, and 3DS XL, as well as Nvidia Shield TV offer multifunctional features.

  • The introduction of such products is increasing the demand for single-user interface motion control devices among consumers.

  • This is leading to the development of remotes with motion control technologies that can be used for operating multifunctional gaming consoles and other electronic devices, such as smart TVs.

  • All these factors are driving the growth of the global remotes market.

Key Trends –

  • The development of low-power remotes is the key trend in the market.

  • Remote manufacturers are integrating various technologies and components to reduce power consumption.

  • For instance, vendors are integrating remotes with GreenPeak Emerald GP500 communications controller. This enables remote controllers to run on an nexpensive coin cell battery for more than 15 years, which is equivalent to saving 90% of the batteries used by remote controls.

  • Such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

  • The increasing use of universal remotes is a major challenge in the market.

  • Universal remotes offer enhanced capabilities and functionalities.

  • Their multifunctional nature eliminates the need for individual remotes for each device.

  • Moreover, these remotes are available at the same price as standard remotes, motivating buyers to purchase universal remotes.

  • Such factors are hampering the growth of the global remotes market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this remotes market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remotes market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the remotes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the remotes market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remotes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The digital video recorder market size is expected to increase to USD 6.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is notably driving the digital video recorder (DVR) market growth, although factors such as the slow internet speed leading to disruptions in video surveillance may impede the market growth.

  • The smart TV sticks market size is expected to increase by USD 555.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%. The growing penetration of the internet is notably driving the smart TV sticks market growth, although factors such as the rising use of mobile electronic devices may impede the market growth.

Remotes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95%

Market growth 2023-2027

73.85 million units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

1.59

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 80%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bose Corp., Crestron Electronics Inc., dreamgear LLC, Dusun Electron Ltd., Infrared Remote Solutions Inc., Laxmi Remote India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Reliable Technologies, Remote Solution Co. Ltd., ruwido austria GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangrongfa Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Universal Electronics Inc., Wybor, Koninklijke Philips NV, and SMK Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global remotes market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Set-top boxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Motion controlled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Voice controlled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bose Corp.

  • 12.4 Crestron Electronics Inc.

  • 12.5 dreamgear LLC

  • 12.6 Dusun Electron Ltd.

  • 12.7 Infrared Remote Solutions Inc.

  • 12.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.9 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.10 Logitech International SA

  • 12.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.12 Razer Inc.

  • 12.13 ruwido austria GmbH

  • 12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 SMK Corp.

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 Universal Electronics Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Remotes Market 2023-2027
Global Remotes Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remotes-market-size-to-grow-by-73-85-million-units-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301705236.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • Oil Prices Buoyed by Potential Rebound in Chinese Demand

    Chinese officials pledged to focus on reviving economic growth next year, offsetting concerns over the global economy.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be S

  • Toronto Hedge Fund Vivid Capital Surges 39% on Lithium Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Capital Management Inc., a small Canadian hedge fund, has returned 39% this year through November with bets on the lithium sector. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongToronto-based Vivid, a relatively young firm that mana

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • EU reaches a deal on gas-price cap just in time for winter

    European Union ministers finalize a long-awaited deal on a natural-gas price cap they hope will help households and businesses better weather price surges.

  • 3 Stocks Worth a Look From the Promising Airline Industry

    Key players in the Zacks Transportation -- Airline industry like Southwest Airlines (LUV), Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are likely to benefit immensely from increased passenger volumes.

  • First Mining Announces Closing of Non-Core Goldlund NSR Royalty Sale

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of its 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Goldlund gold property in Ontario owned by Treasury Metals to an affiliate of Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") for total cash consideration of approximately C$9.5 million (US$7 million) (the "Goldlund Royalty Transaction").

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Ritchie Bros. sells US$86+ million of equipment in its largest ever December Fort Worth auction

    Last week Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest ever December auction in Texas, selling US$86+ million of equipment and trucks for 800+ consignors in three days.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • Analysis-The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe

    Europe faces a much tougher task to rebuild gas stocks next year compared with this winter, meaning energy bills are likely to stay high and governments could have to implement painful rationing measures they have so far avoided. Previously dominant, gas supplies from Russia have since late August been greatly reduced, meaning the task of refilling storage will be much harder when levels are depleted by early next year. This year, the European Union successfully filled reserves to a peak of 96%-full in November to try to ensure sufficient winter supplies.

  • Indian banks wrote off over $121 billion loans in five years - govt

    Indian banks have written off loans worth over 10 trillion rupees ($121.05 billion) in the last five financial years in an attempt to clean up their balance sheets, according to the federal government. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, leads the list with the biggest write-off of 2.04 trillion rupees, the ministry of finance said in a written reply to a question asked in the lower house of the parliament on Monday. Punjab National Bank, another state-owned lender, ranked second with a cumulative 923.39 billion rupees in write-offs.

  • Toyota Chief Says ‘Silent Majority’ Has Doubts About Pursuing Only EVs

    “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” said Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corp. president.

  • Oil rises as investors weigh China’s demand outlook

    Oil futures move higher Monday, finding support as investors assess the longer-term outlook for Chinese demand as the country relaxes its COVID-19 curbs