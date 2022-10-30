U.S. markets closed

Removing Floor Tiles is Easier and More Cost Effective Than Homeowners May Realise

Edwards Pavers
·2 min read

Bluestone tiles expert Edwards Pavers reveals the simple way homeowners can remove their own floor tiles at home.

Edwards Pavers

Edwards Pavers
Edwards Pavers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovating a home and updating decor can be a very exciting time for homeowners, but the costs tend to stack up quickly. Edwards Pavers, Australia's premier destination for bluestone pavers, urges renovators not to shy away from DIY-ing projects, which can save a lot of money and time. For beginner renovators, the stone experts recommend starting with a simple task, like removing tiles. They share their best advice for removing tiles at home.

Edwards Pavers explains that all a renovator will need to remove existing tiles is safety goggles, safety gloves, a dust mask, a scraper, a hammer and a mallet, dust sheets and a masonry chisel. Most homeowners already have many of these items at home, but the items they don't have can be purchased at a low price from a hardware store or online marketplace like Amazon.

Before beginning the process of removing tiles, Edwards Pavers reminds renovators to cover any surfaces or furniture they don't want to get dusty and to cover arms, hands, legs and feet. The best place to start removing tiles is with any tiles that are already loose or cracked; once the first tile is removed, ripping up the remaining tiles will be much easier. Simply situate the chisel under the tile and use the mallet to hit the end of the chisel until the tile lifts. Once the tiles have all been lifted, remove any remaining tile adhesive from the floor using the chisel. Lastly, sweep or vacuum up the dust to ready the floor for new tiles to be laid.

To find the perfect new tiles, Edwards Pavers invites renovators to view their range of natural stone tiles - their customer service team can offer expert advice on the best types of tiles for any room or outdoor space.

Contact Information:
Edwards Pavers
Founder
sales@edwardspavers.com.au
03 9544 9544

Related Images






Image 1: Edwards Pavers


Edwards Pavers



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


