Remrise Set To Launch On Goop.com

·3 min read

All-natural sleep aid remrise joins goop's wellness offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the new sleep vitamin that goop's wellness team swears by. Remrise is the perfect all-natural, plant-based, melatonin-free, and non-habit-forming sleep aid designed to get you to fall asleep and stay asleep. As the first melatonin-free sleep aid sold on goop.com, remrise aims to help educate consumers on the benefits of natural sleep remedies and finding ways to safely and effectively fall asleep and stay asleep without the adverse effects of traditional sleep aids on the market.

Remrise expertly blends Eastern and Western medicine, using natural ingredients including Tryptophan, Reishi, Magnolia Bark, Spine Date Seed, Schisandra Berry, and Magnesium to relax your body and mind allowing for true REM sleep. "We are proud to align with a partner like goop that is committed to delivering best-in-class solutions for its customers. We believe that our brand missions align, and are thrilled to share remrise with the goop audience." - Veronica Lee, Founding CEO of remrise.

With regular usage, remrise helps improve mental acuity, boost the immune system, reduce symptoms of anxiety, and promote gut health utilizing natural ingredients to restore your body's individual Circadian rhythm. Instead of fixing the problems caused by lack of sleep, with remrise you can fix the root of the problem.

Sleephealth is an often overlooked part of our overall health and wellness, and remrise aims to educate consumers on the importance of Sleephealth. Sleep affects our mood, cognitive behavior, hormones, weight, and skin. Many sleep aids on the market today use drugs and products that sedate you, targeting people who will do whatever it takes to just fall asleep. These products have serious side effects. Not only do they prevent quality sleep, but they also come with long-term consequences including dependencies, and in many cases promoting neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

As goop's mission statement offers, "We operate from a place of curiosity and non-judgment, and we start hard conversations, crack open taboos, and look for connection and resonance everywhere we can find it." This is why remrise feels goop is the perfect partner to sell and
promote the remrise brand. "Together we can educate consumers on natural herbs and adaptogens that are not traditionally seen in the marketplace, offering a new and necessary way to not only address our sleephealth but how we look at sleep in general." - Veronica Lee

With a commitment to formulate a product that was natural, safe, and non-habit forming, Veronica brought on medical experts and advisors to run several trials with thousands of participants. As a result, remrise has been able to dial into its formulas and build out a process for continuous innovation and constant improvement.

Shop remrise on goop.com starting at $50.

To speak with a brand representative or request product, please contact Remrise@LedeCompany.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remrise-set-to-launch-on-goopcom-301385845.html

SOURCE remrise

