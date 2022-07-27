RemSleep Holdings Inc. Commences Trading on OTCQB

RemSleep Holdings, Inc.

Tampa, FL, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever improving the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients, is pleased to announce that the company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Market as of the opening of the market on today, July 27, 2022.

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Investors can find financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com . The company’s tier upgrade has been noted on the RemSleep profile on OTC Markets.

“Now that we have achieved this milestone, we look forward to broadening our shareholder base, as well as maintaining the utmost transparency with our investors,” said Tom Wood, RemSleep CEO.

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea. www.remsleep.com

https://twitter.com/RemsleepInc

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Preya Narain

347-837-0626

info@preya.co



