RemSleep Holdings Inc. Issues Correction to July 12th, 2022 Press Release

RemSleep Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
  RMSL
RemSleep Holdings, Inc.
RemSleep Holdings, Inc.

Tampa, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients, provides today, an update to the Company’s press release entitled, “RemSleep Holdings Inc. Announces Acceptance and Approval of the Company’s OTCQB Application” which was issued on July 12th, 2022.

In said press release, RemSleep stated, “…announced today that the company has officially received approval to be uplisted to OTCQB® status with otcmarkets.com. We anticipate OTCQB® status to be live on otcmarkets.com within 24-48 hours of this press release.”

This information is not accurate. No confirmation of approval has yet been given to the Company by OTC Markets. Any releases made, on all platforms, including but not limited to Twitter, have been removed immediately.

The Company apologizes to its shareholders and OTC Markets Group for the inadvertent, inaccurate statements issued.

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea. www.remsleep.com

https://twitter.com/RemsleepInc

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Preya Narain
347-837-0626
info@preya.co


