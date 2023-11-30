Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,610.00
    +122.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,058.00
    +34.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.17
    +0.31 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,064.40
    -2.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.98
    +0.29 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2698
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0820
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,887.13
    -224.36 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    782.54
    -2.96 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.46
    -31.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,486.89
    +165.67 (+0.50%)
     

Remy Cointreau maintains forecast after first-half profit decline

Dominique Vidalon
·1 min read
A bottle of Cointreau is displayed at the Carre Cointreau in the Cointreau distillery in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits group Remy Cointreau on Thursday stuck to its full-year 2023/24 forecast for lower sales and profitability, saying the key U.S. market would not see a sales rebound before the next financial year.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reiterated it expects 15%-20% decline in organic sales, while current operating margin would see a "contained decrease" thanks to a cost-cutting plan of around 100 million euros, of which 25 million euros have already been achieved in the first-half.

Operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 came at 169.1 million euros ($185.64 million), an organic 43% fall, in line with expectations for a 43.4% decline in a company-compiled poll of 16 analysts.

The company already reported first-half sales fell 22.2% to 636.7 million euros.

"Our first-half results were heavily impacted by developments in the U.S. market, which has faced cyclical headwinds, including high inventories linked to a sharp normalisation of consumption, an unprecedented promotional environment and rising interest rates," CEO Eric Vallat said in a statement.

"Against this backdrop, we are staying the course, convinced that our value-driven strategy remains underpinned by favourable medium and long-term trends," he added.

Remy Cointreau also confirmed all its financial targets for 2029-30.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhut and Varun H K)

Advertisement