U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,012.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,084.75
    +11.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.07
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2512
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1100
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,480.64
    -528.38 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.92
    -3.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

reMYND’s novel Alzheimer program reports excellent brain exposure and safety profile in Phase 1; transitioning into Phase 2a

reMYND
·4 min read
reMYND
reMYND

PRESS RELEASE

reMYND’s novel Alzheimer program reports excellent brain exposure and safety profile in Phase 1; transitioning into Phase 2a

Leuven Belgium, 03 May 2022: reMYND NV, a clinical stage company tackling neurodegeneration, today announces that its lead Alzheimer program ReS19-T has successfully completed its Phase 1 study. Topline data has demonstrated excellent brain exposure and strong safety profile. These results support the next phase of clinical development, a Phase 2a proof-of-mechanism study slated for initiation soon.

The Phase 1 study investigated RES19-T in 77 healthy volunteers, with doses up to 2 × 700 mg/day for seven days. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure in elderly volunteers was well above the anticipated therapeutic levels, dose-linear, stable over 24 hours, and with less than 12% variation between subjects and genders.

Based on this data, reMYND will accelerate the clinical trial application for its Phase 2a proof-of-mechanism study with leading centers in the Netherlands and Spain. The study will cover placebo, low-dose and high-dose, with the low dose already providing sustained brain concentrations throughout the day, above what would be therapeutically required. The Phase 2a results are expected by mid-2023.

reMYND’s ReS19-T program is a first-in-class small molecule with the potential to combine disease modification and fast restoration of synaptic plasticity by addressing the disease at its root.

“I have been following the reMYND program now for several years, and every test so far confirms their hypothesis. This is exactly the type of program the Alzheimer’s field needs: a novel approach, based on a sound scientific rationale to potentially restore symptoms and modify the disease in sporadic Alzheimer’s. The pre-clinical data and Phase 1 data could not look better. There are good reasons to believe that this compound could address the issue as to why previous Alzheimer treatments have failed. But in the end, the real proof will only be in the Phase 2a results, which I look forward to seeing by mid-2023.” commented Prof. Henrik Zetterberg, the leading AD biomarker expert and a member of reMYND’s Clinical Advisory Board.

“I have been pleased to see the growing enthusiasm of leading opinion leaders and clinicians to start administering our investigational treatment for the first time to their patients, after having rowed upstream for so many years,” commented Koen De Witte, Managing Director of reMYND, adding:Knowing our extensive pre-clinical efficacy data when we entered clinical development, we considered the major hurdles to demonstrating clinical efficacy were off-target side effects and insufficient brain exposure, which now have been overcome by the compound being safely delivered into the brain.”

-ENDS-

Alzheimer patient needs

Alzheimer's disease is not about memory loss in itself, but about losing the capacity to form new memories to continue a normal social life. That memory formation capacity is most closely linked to loss of synaptic plasticity.

Calcium dyshomeostasis has been known for decades to be a fast and pivotal process in AD linking the loss of synaptic plasticity and neuronal loss with amyloid, Tau and all other AD risk factors. This has been quite widely accepted for decades and has been recently indirectly confirmed in human by calcineurin inhibitors preventing AD onset in patients who underwent organ transplants. So far however, the caution for widespread use of calcium modulators has been regarding potential safety concerns when interfering with such a central process.

About reMYND’s ReS19-T Alzheimer’s program

ReS19-T is reMYND’s most advanced program, an investigational compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, with the potential to combine disease modification and fast restoration of synaptic plasticity by addressing the disease at its root. Through a novel and proprietary target, ReS19-T restores robustly elevated pathological cytosolic calcium levels safely to physiological levels, but not below – hence ReS19-T selectively impacts diseased cells and has no effect on healthy cells, underpinning its compelling safety profile. Genome-wide expression profiling in the hippocampus of AD patients has identified ReS19-T’s novel target as one of the 12 most relevant Alzheimer genes.

In pre-clinical models, ReS19-T almost fully restores synaptic plasticity after 7 days of oral treatment in mouse models with severe cognitive deficits induced by aβ, Tau and aβxTau risk factors, and fully restores in-vivo pharmaco-EEG and cognition. ReS19-T reduces CSF Tau and inflammation by more than 50%, and prevents the formation of aBeta plaques, without any impact on healthy animals.

The Phase I study has been conducted by Prof. Wolzt at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria.

About reMYND

reMYND is a clinical stage company developing novel treatments for Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, epilepsy, ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases caused by neuronal dysfunction. It is backed by a proprietary drug discovery platform, which enables the identification of novel mechanisms-of-action, targets and first-in-class small molecules.

reMYND’s most advanced program is ReS19-T, an investigational compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and ready to start Phase 2a. Similarly, reMYND’s Huntington program fully restores cortico-striatal transmission and regenerates the mouse brain in the standard Huntington knock-in mice. This program is 12-18 months pre-IND.

In addition, reMYND has a dedicated Contract Research Organization (CRO), which focuses on CNS disorders. The team helps clients to assess the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of their experimental treatments in reMYND’s proprietary animal models. The CRO has a global client base, including the US, Europe and Japan.

reMYND was founded in 2002 as a spin-off from the University of Leuven, and has been substantially supported by grants from VLAIO/IWT (Flanders, Belgium). Find out more at https://www.remynd.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • Why Veru Stock Plummeted on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) has found itself the target of a short-seller, and as a result the biotech company's shares took a more than 12% hit on an otherwise upbeat Monday for the wider stock market. Culper Research, an activist short-seller that in its words "seek[s] to expose companies which have misrepresented their operations, failed to disclose significant risks, misappropriated capital, possess accounting irregularities, or otherwise deceived investors," published a blistering report on its short position in Veru. In a 10-tweet thread digesting the report and posted on Monday, Culper accused Veru of "glaring anomalies" in its phase 3 clinical trial of coronavirus drug sabizabulin.

  • COVID Cases are Rising Again and Here's What NOT to Do

    We're all ready for COVID to be over. But just because we want the pandemic to be done doesn't make it so, and although experts are urging Americans to make individual risk-benefit calculations when returning to normal activities for the benefit of their mental health, they say that certain precautions are still necessary. We're learning to live with COVID-19, and for everyone's health, that means not making these mistakes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • FDA orders stop to Vertex diabetes study

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has hit Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. with a clinical hold, ordering a temporary stop to an early-stage study of a Type 1 diabetes drug.

  • COVID Cases Are "More Than Doubling" in These States, Experts Warn

    Driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant, new COVID cases are rising in many parts of the U.S.—and some states have begun to see exponential increases. The good news: Experts say BA.2 doesn't seem to be causing more severe illness. But precautions are still necessary. Here are five states where the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled in the last 14 days, and what a health experts says you should do this summer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • This Nut Could Help Protect You From Alzheimer's, New Research Suggests

    Your dietary choices can impact nearly every part of your life. They can affect how energetic you feel throughout the day, how your body ages, how your skin looks and feels, and more. They can also have an impact on your brain function both in the short term and in the long run.Some foods could help your mind function better, while others could be doing some damage to your cognitive abilities. In fact, dietary choices can even affect your risk of Alzheimer's disease. Now, new research suggests t

  • 5 Ways Your Skin is Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    As your largest organ—and the only one visible from the outside—your skin is a window into your overall health. And the same way stress can cause breakouts and aggravate conditions such as eczema, symptoms of other internal health issues can also show up on your skin. Seeing something suspicious on your skin could be one of the first indications that something isn't right with one of your other organs, including your heart."Warning signs can appear on your skin and nails, which is why your derma

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • COVID's new Omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity from past infection - study

    Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19, South African scientists have found. The scientists from multiple institutions were examining Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages - which the World Health Organization last month added to its monitoring list. "The vaccinated group showed about a 5-fold higher neutralisation capacity ... and should be better protected," said the study, a pre-print of which was released over the weekend.

  • This McDonald's Drink Is Made With 4 Pounds of Sugar, Ex-Manager Reveals

    A former McDonald's employee divulged information about one of the chain's most popular beverages that may make you think twice before sipping on it again. In a TikTok video that went viral, Nicole Weiser spilled the tea about the ingredient composition that makes McDonald's tea so sweet.@mightyshelf #stitch with @princessannafit ♬ original sound – Nicole WeiserThe former Mickey D's employee said, "I was a manager at a McDonald's. I worked there for about three years." She explained that they ke

  • This Woman Opened Up About Having "Hourglass Syndrome" — A Disorder That Results From Sucking In Your Stomach Too Much

    "If it isn't the consequences of my mother and grandmother's actions."View Entire Post ›

  • BA.4, BA.5, 2 new Omicron variants detected in the U.S., could spark another COVID wave. Research shows these people will fare best

    The new spawns of Omicron sweeping South Africa have arrived in the U.S.

  • BVXV: Definitive Collaboration Agreement Signed to Develop Pipeline of NanoAb Therapies…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BVXV READ THE FULL BVXV RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Definitive Collaboration Agreement for Pipeline of Nanosized Antibodies (NanoAbs) On March 24, 2022, BiondVax Pharmacueticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) announced a definitive collaboration agreement has been signed with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary

  • Pfizer Falls as Covid Pill Fails in Preventive Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. slumped after Paxlovid, its pill for treating Covid-19, failed to show benefit as a preventive therapy in a trial. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsPaxlovid is poised to become on

  • COVID Hospitalizations Are Rising in These States Now

    As though we needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, both cases and hospitalizations have begun to tick upward in recent weeks. The BA.2 subvariant, which is driving this surge, doesn't seem to produce more severe illness overall, but certain vulnerable people are still at risk, and it's important to keep tabs on the level of community transmission in your area: The CDC recommends taking additional precautions when local levels are "medium" or "high" to prevent hospitals fro

  • Your Alzheimer's Risk Increases by Doing This, Medical Studies Suggest

    Alzheimer's disease is now among the top causes of death in the US and emerging as a leading cause of death worldwide. With more people expected to live longer, people can start preventive actions early to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, MBBS, Ph.D., a professor of public health at New Mexico State University who explains what we know about the risk factors for Alzheimer's disease from recent studies. "Race, age, family hist

  • What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

    Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel. It's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you're traveling abroad. Since results from a PCR test can remain positive for weeks after an infection, those who have had COVID-19 might have to get documentation from a doctor or health authorities saying they've recovered.

  • If You Drink This Popular Beverage, the FDA Has a Major New Warning for You

    Whether you're a fan of coffee, diet soda, bottled water, or herbal tea, you probably assume that your favorite drinks aren't putting you in harm's way. This sense of security is largely afforded to us by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which protects people from unsafe consumption by regulating food and beverages distributed in the country, among other things. But while we all know there are potential long-term health risks associated with certain beverages, the FDA just sent out a

  • If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Call 911

    It's easy to imagine a frightening range of eye injuries that could result in a 911 call. After all, our eyes are as sensitive as they are valuable, and it's never worth it to risk vision loss or blindness. However, many people don't realize that there are several non-traumatic eye conditions that can quickly become medical emergencies. If you delay medical attention when these occur, the consequences can be swift and permanent.In fact, experts say that one ocular condition comes with distinct s