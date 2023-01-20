U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Ren Bolsters Philanthropic Tech & Services Offerings with Acquisition of Stellar Technology Solutions

·3 min read

Ren strengthens its market-leading position with the combined organization bringing more than 55 years of philanthropic expertise to the charitable sector

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ren, a leading innovator in reshaping today's philanthropic economy, announced today the acquisition of Stellar Technology Solutions, based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Ren (PRNewsfoto/Ren)
Ren (PRNewsfoto/Ren)

The newly-combined organization builds upon Ren and Stellar's leadership in charitable solutions, including the fast-growing donor-advised fund (DAF). Many of the top U.S. DAF programs are powered by the Stellar iPhi™ technology platform, which is known for arming financial institutions and foundations with the ability to enable donors to open a DAF account, fund their account, choose their investment strategy, and make a grant recommendation within minutes. With the addition of the Stellar platform, Ren offers a full suite of philanthropic capabilities, including DAFs, trust administration, subaccounting, managed services, and technology solutions that power democratized giving.

"This integration combines trusted technologies with Ren's proven and time-tested charitable giving expertise," said Joe Fisher, President and CEO at Ren. "We look to become the go-to source that financial institutions, advisors, and charities turn to when they seek innovative, holistic charitable giving solutions. Ren continues to drive standardization and efficiency in a marketplace that benefits the entire philanthropic ecosystem, enabling Stellar and Ren customers to do what they do best – manage wealth and philanthropic endeavors. It's our latest move in our ongoing mission to further democratize giving."

"As DAFs continue to grow in popularity, there has never been a better time to join forces with Ren," said John Coogan, President at Stellar Technology Solutions. "The leading financial services firms and nonprofit organizations that run on our iPhi™ platform will now also have access to Ren's full suite of administrative services and giving experiences. We're thrilled to help our clients scale their philanthropic efforts with this comprehensive technology and services offering, now under one roof."

Ren's acquisition of Stellar is the company's latest in a series of strategic initiatives to grow the philanthropic economy. In March 2021, Ren announced the acquisition of Pinkaloo Technologies, further enhancing Ren's ability to enable financial institutions, foundations, employers, and corporations to play a more pivotal role in growing the social impact economy via engaging, social solutions designed for a new generation of philanthropists. In October 2022, Ren spearheaded the DAF Giving Summit as its founding sponsor.

Terms of Ren's acquisition of Stellar were not disclosed.

About Ren

Ren is a driving force that powers people, ideas, and institutions for good. As the leading independent philanthropic solutions provider in North America, Ren delivers the expertise, standards, and technology necessary to power growth and scale throughout the philanthropic economy. Elite financial services firms, nonprofit organizations, and community foundations rely on Ren to manage their planned giving programs, including charitable trusts, donor-advised funds, pooled income funds, endowments, and private foundations. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Indianapolis, the company holds a SOC 2 Type 1 certification that underscores its commitment to trust, security, compliance, and transparency. Visit www.reninc.com.

Company Contact:
Mona Hall
hallm@reninc.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ren-bolsters-philanthropic-tech--services-offerings-with-acquisition-of-stellar-technology-solutions-301726332.html

SOURCE Ren

