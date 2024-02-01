RenaissanceRe Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$9.18b (up 79% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$2.53b (up from US$1.10b loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 28% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$53.18 (up from US$25.50 loss in FY 2022).

RNR Profitability Indicators

Combined ratio: 77.9% (down from 97.7% in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

RenaissanceRe Holdings EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 77%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Casualty and Specialty segment contributing a total revenue of US$4.38b (48% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$5.45b amounted to 59% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling US$699.0m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how RNR's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.7% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the US.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 9.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - RenaissanceRe Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

