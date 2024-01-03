Are RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE:RNR) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RenaissanceRe Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RenaissanceRe Holdings is:

18% = US$2.3b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

RenaissanceRe Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, RenaissanceRe Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. As you might expect, the 28% net income decline reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings is a bit of a surprise. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared RenaissanceRe Holdings' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.0% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is RenaissanceRe Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RenaissanceRe Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

When we piece together RenaissanceRe Holdings' low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 5.0% (where it is retaining 95% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For instance, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, RenaissanceRe Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 4.8%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 19%.

Summary

Overall, we feel that RenaissanceRe Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

