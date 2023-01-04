U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Renal Biomarkers Technologies and Global Report 2022: Market Data and Projections 2019-2027 Featuring BioMerieux, Gentian Diagnostic, Proteomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SphingoTec, and BioPorto

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renal Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the renal biomarker market, including market estimations and trends through 2021.

Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the CAGR for renal biomarkers.

The renal biomarker market is growing at a steady pace due the increasing prevalence and incidence of the two major kidney diseases: acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). These diseases increase hospitalization time, leading to higher costs and morbidity. Early identification of such diseases leads to better treatment, which is possible through biomarkers.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact in increasing the incidence of kidney diseases. Long-term COVID patients have a higher incidence of AKI or CKD. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is also rising. These are closely associated with kidney disorders and malfunction. These diseases are currently the 16th leading cause of death but are expected to be fifth leading by 2030.

The traditional biomarkers used for detecting AKI and CKD have many disadvantages compared to new and novel biomarkers. New biomarkers are being studied and discovered, as there is a gap for an ideal renal biomarker. There is no single renal tumor biomarker that can be pursued by the industry.

The scope of the report extends only to renal biomarker consumables and not devices used to study renal biomarkers. All types of renal biomarkers have been considered in research, clinical trials and for diagnostic purposes.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022 and forecast through year-end 2027.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for renal biomarkers market, and corresponding market share analysis by assay type, application, end user, and region

  • Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for renal biomarkers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other demographic factors that will shape the market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages

  • Review of recent industry structure for biomarkers, R&D activities, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

  • Patent activity and review of patent grants for biomarkers and related technologies

  • Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including BioMerieux, Gentian Diagnostic, Proteomics International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SphingoTec, and BioPorto

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Kidneys
3.1.2 Renal Biomarkers
3.1.3 Definition
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Regulatory Process for Biomarkers
3.3.1 European Medicines Agency
3.3.2 Biomarkers Qualified by the Fda

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Renal Biomarker Market
4.1.1 Increased Incidence of Aki
4.1.2 Other Diseases
4.2 Chronic Dialysis Patients
4.2.1 Kidney Transplant Recipients

Chapter 5 Global Renal Biomarker Market by Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Filtered Renal Biomarkers (Impaired Tubular Reabsorption)
5.2.1 Albumin
5.2.2 Cystatin C
5.2.3 Beta-2 Microglobulin
5.3 Upregulated Biomarkers
5.3.1 Kim-1 Kidney Injury Molecule
5.3.2 Neutrophil Gelatinase Associated Lipocalin
5.3.3 Clusterin
5.3.4 Interleukin-18
5.3.5 Netrin-1
5.4 Preformed
5.4.1 Alkaline Phosphatase
5.4.2 Gamma-Glutamyl Transpeptidase
5.4.3 Glutathione S-Transferase
5.4.4 N-Acetyl-b-D Glucosaminidase
5.4.5 Liver-Type Fatty Acid-Binding Protein
5.4.6 Tissue Inhibitor of Metalloprotease-2 and Insulin-Like Growth Factor-Binding Protein 7
5.5 Other Biomarkers
5.5.1 Blood Urea Nitrogen
5.5.2 Serum Creatinine
5.5.3 Downregulated

Chapter 6 Global Market for Renal Biomarkers by Region
6.1 North America
6.1.1 United States
6.1.2 Canada
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Germany
6.2.2 Italy
6.2.3 France
6.2.4 Spain
6.2.5 United Kingdom
6.2.6 Rest of Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.1 Australia
6.3.2 Japan
6.3.3 China
6.3.4 Rest of Asia
6.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Renal Biomarker Market by End-user
7.1 Hospitals
7.2 Research Centers
7.3 Other End-users

Chapter 8 Renal Biomarker Market by Technique
8.1 Overview
8.2 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay
8.3 Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays
8.4 Colorimetric Assays
8.5 Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays
8.6 Other Detection Methods

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Biomerieux

  • Bioporto A/S

  • Bio-Rad

  • Enzo Biochem Inc.

  • Gentian Diagnostic Ab

  • Hytest Ltd.

  • Nephrosant

  • Nexelis

  • Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag)

  • Sphingotec

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 11 Patent Review

Chapter 12 Clinical Trial Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ranp91

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renal-biomarkers-technologies-and-global-report-2022-market-data-and-projections-2019-2027-featuring-biomerieux-gentian-diagnostic-proteomics-thermo-fisher-scientific-sphingotec-and-bioporto-301713427.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

