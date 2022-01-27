U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Renalytix to Present at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

  • RNLX
  • RTNXF

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will be presenting at the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.

Renalytix’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Due to the format of this virtual event the presentation will not be webcast. The company will be available for virtual 1X1 meetings with investors registered for the event.

About Renalytix
Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage CKD progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc

www.renalytix.com

James McCullough, CEO

Via Walbrook PR

Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7710 7600

Alex Price / Nicholas Moore

Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7597 4000

Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams

Walbrook PR Limited

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

CapComm Partners

Peter DeNardo

Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com


