Renalytix to Present at Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will be presenting at the upcoming virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference.



Renalytix’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com. The company will also be available for virtual 1X1 meetings with investors registered for the event.

Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage CKD progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

