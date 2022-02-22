Renalytix to Present at Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will be presenting at the upcoming virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference.

Renalytix’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com. The company will also be available for virtual 1X1 meetings with investors registered for the event.

About Renalytix
Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage CKD progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc

www.renalytix.com

James McCullough, CEO

Via Walbrook PR

Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7710 7600

Alex Price / Nicholas Moore

Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7597 4000

Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams

Walbrook PR Limited

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

CapComm Partners

Peter DeNardo

Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com


