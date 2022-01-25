U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    +1.79 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3504
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8600
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,613.40
    -228.56 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renasant Corporation
·14 min read
GlobeNewswire Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RNST

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $175.9 million, as compared to net income of $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $3.13 and $3.12, respectively, for 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.49 and $1.48, respectively, for 2020.

“I am proud of the Renasant team and the efforts they put forth in 2021. We generated strong loan production in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, had solid earnings, strengthened capital and have considerable balance sheet liquidity heading into 2022,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the economic strength of our markets is good and business activity is vibrant. Our focus remains on producing loan growth and on initiatives designed to improve profitability.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) of $0.68

  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) and core net interest income (fully tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was 2.81%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and core net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

  • Cost of total deposits was 18 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

  • Noninterest income, excluding mortgage banking income and swap termination gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the Company's diverse revenue streams

  • The Company recognized a $4.7 million gain on terminated swaps with a total notional amount of $100 million on future FHLB borrowings that are no longer expected to occur

  • The mortgage division generated $1.17 billion in interest rate lock volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.88 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021

  • Fourth quarter noninterest expense decreased by $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from ongoing efficiency initiatives

  • The Company incurred a debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million in connection with the prepayment of a $150 million long-term advance from the FHLB

Balance Sheet

  • Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)(1), grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year

  • The securities portfolio at the end of 2021 increased $258.0 million on a linked quarter basis

  • The Company established a held-to-maturity securities portfolio during the fourth quarter, which had a balance of $416.0 million at December 31, 2021

  • Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $651.0 million on a linked quarter basis, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.93% of total deposits as of the end of 2021

Capital

  • During November 2021, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $200 million of its 3.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031

  • The Company redeemed $15 million in subordinated notes in October 2021 and $30 million in December 2021, with an additional $30 million to be redeemed on March 1, 2022

  • The Company adopted a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 and no current intent to repurchase stock

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $300 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans and the allowance to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (non-GAAP)(1) decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021

  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 323.14% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 299.68% at September 30, 2021

  • Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.4 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, and net loan charge-offs for all of 2021 were $10.3 million, or 0.10% of average loans

  • Credit metrics improved on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans decreasing six basis points to 0.51% and classified loans to total loans decreasing 27 basis points to 1.60% at year end

  • Loan deferrals were approximately 0.01% of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Interest income

Loans held for investment

$

98,478

$

102,627

$

109,721

$

112,006

$

112,157

$

422,832

$

454,241

Loans held for sale

3,652

2,377

3,604

2,999

3,083

12,632

12,191

Securities

9,221

8,416

7,321

6,574

6,594

31,532

30,511

Other

568

593

345

183

92

1,689

1,189

Total interest income

111,919

114,013

120,991

121,762

121,926

468,685

498,132

Interest expense

Deposits

6,056

6,972

7,669

8,279

9,841

28,976

54,016

Borrowings

4,381

3,749

3,743

3,835

3,958

15,708

17,319

Total interest expense

10,437

10,721

11,412

12,114

13,799

44,684

71,335

(Recovery) provision for credit losses

(Recovery) provision for loan losses

(500

)

(1,200

)

9,000

(1,700

)

85,350

Provision for credit losses on HTM securities

32

32

Provision for other credit losses

1,500

1,500

Total (recovery) provision for credit losses

(468

)

(1,200

)

10,500

(1,668

)

86,850

Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses

101,950

104,492

109,579

109,648

97,627

425,669

339,947

Noninterest income

47,582

50,755

47,610

81,037

62,864

226,984

235,532

Noninterest expense

101,115

103,999

108,777

115,935

122,152

429,826

471,988

Income before income taxes

48,417

51,248

48,412

74,750

38,339

222,827

103,491

Income taxes

11,363

11,185

7,545

16,842

6,818

46,935

19,840

Net income

$

37,054

$

40,063

$

40,867

$

57,908

$

31,521

$

175,892

$

83,651

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)

$

38,232

$

40,315

$

41,169

$

48,244

$

38,131

$

167,951

$

109,115

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1)

$

49,190

$

50,171

$

48,797

$

62,266

$

57,392

$

210,424

$

231,136

Basic earnings per share

$

0.66

$

0.71

$

0.73

$

1.03

$

0.56

$

3.13

$

1.49

Diluted earnings per share

0.66

0.71

0.72

1.02

0.56

3.12

1.48

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)

0.68

0.71

0.73

0.85

0.68

2.98

1.93

Average basic shares outstanding

55,751,487

56,146,285

56,325,717

56,240,201

56,197,847

56,114,666

56,270,566

Average diluted shares outstanding

56,105,050

56,447,184

56,635,898

56,519,199

56,489,809

56,424,484

56,468,165

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.88

$

0.88

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Return on average assets

0.89

%

0.99

%

1.04

%

1.54

%

0.84

%

1.11

%

0.58

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)

0.92

0.99

1.04

1.29

1.02

1.06

0.75

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)

0.98

1.08

1.14

1.69

0.94

1.21

0.66

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)

1.01

1.09

1.14

1.41

1.13

1.16

0.85

Return on average equity

6.59

7.16

7.40

10.81

5.88

7.96

3.96

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)

6.80

7.21

7.46

9.01

7.11

7.60

5.16

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

11.94

13.05

13.54

19.93

11.26

14.53

7.83

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

12.31

13.13

13.64

16.68

13.52

13.89

10.06

Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent)

67.04

66.77

68.49

60.29

70.65

65.35

70.53

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

64.18

66.06

67.28

63.85

64.35

65.32

64.00

Dividend payout ratio

33.33

30.99

30.14

21.36

39.29

28.12

59.06

Effective Tax Rate

23.53

21.83

21.62

22.59

17.91

22.41

19.40

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Shares Outstanding

55,756,233

55,747,407

56,350,878

56,294,346

56,200,487

Market Value Per Share

$

37.95

$

36.05

$

40.00

$

41.38

$

33.68

Book Value Per Share

39.63

39.53

39.11

38.61

37.95

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1)

22.35

22.22

21.95

21.41

20.69

Shareholders' Equity to Assets

13.15

%

13.64

%

13.75

%

13.91

%

14.29

%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

7.86

8.15

8.22

8.23

8.33

Leverage Ratio

9.15

9.18

9.30

9.49

9.37

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.18

11.02

11.14

11.05

10.93

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.10

11.94

12.07

12.00

11.91

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.14

14.66

15.11

15.09

15.07

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

9,751

$

9,337

$

9,458

$

8,023

$

7,938

$

36,569

$

31,326

Fees and commissions

3,885

3,837

4,110

3,900

3,616

15,732

13,043

Insurance commissions

2,353

2,829

2,422

2,237

2,193

9,841

8,990

Wealth management revenue

5,273

5,371

5,019

4,792

4,314

20,455

16,504

Mortgage banking income

14,726

23,292

20,853

50,733

39,760

109,604

150,499

Swap termination gains

4,676

4,676

Net gains on sales of securities

49

764

1,357

15

2,170

46

BOLI income

2,048

1,602

1,644

2,072

1,868

7,366

5,627

Other

4,821

3,723

4,104

7,923

3,160

20,571

9,497

Total noninterest income

$

47,582

$

50,755

$

47,610

$

81,037

$

62,864

$

226,984

$

235,532

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

$

62,523

$

69,115

$

70,293

$

78,696

$

74,432

$

280,627

$

302,388

Data processing

5,346

5,277

5,652

5,451

5,373

21,726

20,685

Net occupancy and equipment

11,177

11,748

11,374

12,538

13,153

46,837

54,080

Other real estate owned

(60

)

168

104

41

683

253

2,754

Professional fees

3,209

2,972

2,674

2,921

2,938

11,776

11,293

Advertising and public relations

2,929

2,922

3,100

3,252

1,762

12,203

10,322

Intangible amortization

1,424

1,481

1,539

1,598

1,659

6,042

7,121

Communications

2,088

2,198

2,291

2,292

2,168

8,869

8,866

Restructuring charges

61

15

292

7,365

368

7,365

Swap termination charges

2,040

2,040

Debt prepayment penalty

6,123

3

6,123

121

Other

6,295

8,118

11,735

8,854

10,576

35,002

44,953

Total noninterest expense

$

101,115

$

103,999

$

108,777

$

115,935

$

122,152

$

429,826

$

471,988

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Gain on sales of loans, net

$

10,801

$

20,116

$

17,581

$

33,901

$

36,080

$

82,399

$

150,406

Fees, net

4,320

3,420

4,519

4,902

5,318

17,161

18,914

Mortgage servicing income, net

(395

)

(244

)

(1,247

)

(1,631

)

(3,606

)

(3,517

)

(7,095

)

MSR valuation adjustment

13,561

1,968

13,561

(11,726

)

Total mortgage banking income

$

14,726

$

23,292

$

20,853

$

50,733

$

39,760

$

109,604

$

150,499

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

As of

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,877,965

$

1,476,141

$

1,605,488

$

1,261,916

$

633,203

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

415,975

Securities available for sale, at fair value

2,386,680

2,544,643

2,163,820

1,536,041

1,343,457

Loans held for sale, at fair value

453,533

452,869

448,959

502,002

417,771

Loans:

Non purchased

9,011,012

8,875,880

8,892,544

9,292,502

9,419,540

Purchased

1,009,902

1,140,944

1,256,698

1,395,906

1,514,107

Total loans

10,020,914

10,016,824

10,149,242

10,688,408

10,933,647

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(164,171

)

(170,038

)

(172,354

)

(173,106

)

(176,144

)

Loans, net

9,856,743

9,846,786

9,976,888

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates But Stock Continues Slide

    Software kingpin Microsoft late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. But Microsoft stock continued its month-long slide.

  • Microsoft tops $50 billion in quarterly sales for first time as earnings top estimates, but stock falls in late trading

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Microsoft Stock Falls Despite Strong Earnings

    Microsoft revenue jumped 20% in its latest quarter, to $51.7 billion. Investors were still disappointed.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • Texas Instruments Gains on Upbeat Quarterly Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gained in late trading after giving an upbeat sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that demand for electronic components remains strong.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflation Query With

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why General Electric Stock Crashed Today

    GE delivered an earnings beat -- of a sort -- but investors are focusing on its revenue miss and GAAP losses instead.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, As Investors Await Fed Policy News

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • The real reason the market sold off: ‘We were long overdue,’ strategist explains

    The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market and what investors should look out for this week.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?