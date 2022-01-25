Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $175.9 million, as compared to net income of $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $3.13 and $3.12, respectively, for 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.49 and $1.48, respectively, for 2020.

“I am proud of the Renasant team and the efforts they put forth in 2021. We generated strong loan production in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, had solid earnings, strengthened capital and have considerable balance sheet liquidity heading into 2022,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the economic strength of our markets is good and business activity is vibrant. Our focus remains on producing loan growth and on initiatives designed to improve profitability.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) of $0.68

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) and core net interest income (fully tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) (1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was 2.81%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and core net interest margin (non-GAAP) (1) was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 18 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income, excluding mortgage banking income and swap termination gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the Company's diverse revenue streams

The Company recognized a $4.7 million gain on terminated swaps with a total notional amount of $100 million on future FHLB borrowings that are no longer expected to occur

The mortgage division generated $1.17 billion in interest rate lock volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.88 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021

Fourth quarter noninterest expense decreased by $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from ongoing efficiency initiatives

The Company incurred a debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million in connection with the prepayment of a $150 million long-term advance from the FHLB



Balance Sheet

Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP) (1) , grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year

The securities portfolio at the end of 2021 increased $258.0 million on a linked quarter basis

The Company established a held-to-maturity securities portfolio during the fourth quarter, which had a balance of $416.0 million at December 31, 2021

Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $651.0 million on a linked quarter basis, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.93% of total deposits as of the end of 2021

Capital

During November 2021, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $200 million of its 3.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031

The Company redeemed $15 million in subordinated notes in October 2021 and $30 million in December 2021, with an additional $30 million to be redeemed on March 1, 2022

The Company adopted a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 and no current intent to repurchase stock



Credit Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $300 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans and the allowance to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (1) decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 323.14% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 299.68% at September 30, 2021

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.4 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, and net loan charge-offs for all of 2021 were $10.3 million, or 0.10% of average loans

Credit metrics improved on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans decreasing six basis points to 0.51% and classified loans to total loans decreasing 27 basis points to 1.60% at year end

Loan deferrals were approximately 0.01% of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 98,478 $ 102,627 $ 109,721 $ 112,006 $ 112,157 $ 422,832 $ 454,241 Loans held for sale 3,652 2,377 3,604 2,999 3,083 12,632 12,191 Securities 9,221 8,416 7,321 6,574 6,594 31,532 30,511 Other 568 593 345 183 92 1,689 1,189 Total interest income 111,919 114,013 120,991 121,762 121,926 468,685 498,132 Interest expense Deposits 6,056 6,972 7,669 8,279 9,841 28,976 54,016 Borrowings 4,381 3,749 3,743 3,835 3,958 15,708 17,319 Total interest expense 10,437 10,721 11,412 12,114 13,799 44,684 71,335 (Recovery) provision for credit losses (Recovery) provision for loan losses (500 ) (1,200 ) — — 9,000 (1,700 ) 85,350 Provision for credit losses on HTM securities 32 — — — — 32 — Provision for other credit losses — — — — 1,500 — 1,500 Total (recovery) provision for credit losses (468 ) (1,200 ) — — 10,500 (1,668 ) 86,850 Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses 101,950 104,492 109,579 109,648 97,627 425,669 339,947 Noninterest income 47,582 50,755 47,610 81,037 62,864 226,984 235,532 Noninterest expense 101,115 103,999 108,777 115,935 122,152 429,826 471,988 Income before income taxes 48,417 51,248 48,412 74,750 38,339 222,827 103,491 Income taxes 11,363 11,185 7,545 16,842 6,818 46,935 19,840 Net income $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 175,892 $ 83,651 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 48,244 $ 38,131 $ 167,951 $ 109,115 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 62,266 $ 57,392 $ 210,424 $ 231,136 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.03 $ 0.56 $ 3.13 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share 0.66 0.71 0.72 1.02 0.56 3.12 1.48 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.68 0.71 0.73 0.85 0.68 2.98 1.93 Average basic shares outstanding 55,751,487 56,146,285 56,325,717 56,240,201 56,197,847 56,114,666 56,270,566 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,519,199 56,489,809 56,424,484 56,468,165 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 1.11 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.92 0.99 1.04 1.29 1.02 1.06 0.75 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.98 1.08 1.14 1.69 0.94 1.21 0.66 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.01 1.09 1.14 1.41 1.13 1.16 0.85 Return on average equity 6.59 7.16 7.40 10.81 5.88 7.96 3.96 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.80 7.21 7.46 9.01 7.11 7.60 5.16 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.94 13.05 13.54 19.93 11.26 14.53 7.83 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.31 13.13 13.64 16.68 13.52 13.89 10.06 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent) 67.04 66.77 68.49 60.29 70.65 65.35 70.53 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.18 66.06 67.28 63.85 64.35 65.32 64.00 Dividend payout ratio 33.33 30.99 30.14 21.36 39.29 28.12 59.06 Effective Tax Rate 23.53 21.83 21.62 22.59 17.91 22.41 19.40

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Shares Outstanding 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 56,294,346 56,200,487 Market Value Per Share $ 37.95 $ 36.05 $ 40.00 $ 41.38 $ 33.68 Book Value Per Share 39.63 39.53 39.11 38.61 37.95 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1) 22.35 22.22 21.95 21.41 20.69 Shareholders' Equity to Assets 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % 14.29 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.86 8.15 8.22 8.23 8.33 Leverage Ratio 9.15 9.18 9.30 9.49 9.37 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.18 11.02 11.14 11.05 10.93 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.10 11.94 12.07 12.00 11.91 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.14 14.66 15.11 15.09 15.07

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,751 $ 9,337 $ 9,458 $ 8,023 $ 7,938 $ 36,569 $ 31,326 Fees and commissions 3,885 3,837 4,110 3,900 3,616 15,732 13,043 Insurance commissions 2,353 2,829 2,422 2,237 2,193 9,841 8,990 Wealth management revenue 5,273 5,371 5,019 4,792 4,314 20,455 16,504 Mortgage banking income 14,726 23,292 20,853 50,733 39,760 109,604 150,499 Swap termination gains 4,676 — — — — 4,676 — Net gains on sales of securities 49 764 — 1,357 15 2,170 46 BOLI income 2,048 1,602 1,644 2,072 1,868 7,366 5,627 Other 4,821 3,723 4,104 7,923 3,160 20,571 9,497 Total noninterest income $ 47,582 $ 50,755 $ 47,610 $ 81,037 $ 62,864 $ 226,984 $ 235,532 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 62,523 $ 69,115 $ 70,293 $ 78,696 $ 74,432 $ 280,627 $ 302,388 Data processing 5,346 5,277 5,652 5,451 5,373 21,726 20,685 Net occupancy and equipment 11,177 11,748 11,374 12,538 13,153 46,837 54,080 Other real estate owned (60 ) 168 104 41 683 253 2,754 Professional fees 3,209 2,972 2,674 2,921 2,938 11,776 11,293 Advertising and public relations 2,929 2,922 3,100 3,252 1,762 12,203 10,322 Intangible amortization 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 6,042 7,121 Communications 2,088 2,198 2,291 2,292 2,168 8,869 8,866 Restructuring charges 61 — 15 292 7,365 368 7,365 Swap termination charges — — — — 2,040 — 2,040 Debt prepayment penalty 6,123 — — — 3 6,123 121 Other 6,295 8,118 11,735 8,854 10,576 35,002 44,953 Total noninterest expense $ 101,115 $ 103,999 $ 108,777 $ 115,935 $ 122,152 $ 429,826 $ 471,988

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 10,801 $ 20,116 $ 17,581 $ 33,901 $ 36,080 $ 82,399 $ 150,406 Fees, net 4,320 3,420 4,519 4,902 5,318 17,161 18,914 Mortgage servicing income, net (395 ) (244 ) (1,247 ) (1,631 ) (3,606 ) (3,517 ) (7,095 ) MSR valuation adjustment — — — 13,561 1,968 13,561 (11,726 ) Total mortgage banking income $ 14,726 $ 23,292 $ 20,853 $ 50,733 $ 39,760 $ 109,604 $ 150,499

Balance Sheet