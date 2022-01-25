Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $175.9 million, as compared to net income of $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $3.13 and $3.12, respectively, for 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.49 and $1.48, respectively, for 2020.
“I am proud of the Renasant team and the efforts they put forth in 2021. We generated strong loan production in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, had solid earnings, strengthened capital and have considerable balance sheet liquidity heading into 2022,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the economic strength of our markets is good and business activity is vibrant. Our focus remains on producing loan growth and on initiatives designed to improve profitability.”
Quarterly Highlights
Earnings
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) of $0.68
Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) and core net interest income (fully tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was 2.81%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and core net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
Cost of total deposits was 18 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
Noninterest income, excluding mortgage banking income and swap termination gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the Company's diverse revenue streams
The Company recognized a $4.7 million gain on terminated swaps with a total notional amount of $100 million on future FHLB borrowings that are no longer expected to occur
The mortgage division generated $1.17 billion in interest rate lock volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.88 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021
Fourth quarter noninterest expense decreased by $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from ongoing efficiency initiatives
The Company incurred a debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million in connection with the prepayment of a $150 million long-term advance from the FHLB
Balance Sheet
Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)(1), grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year
The securities portfolio at the end of 2021 increased $258.0 million on a linked quarter basis
The Company established a held-to-maturity securities portfolio during the fourth quarter, which had a balance of $416.0 million at December 31, 2021
Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $651.0 million on a linked quarter basis, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.93% of total deposits as of the end of 2021
Capital
During November 2021, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $200 million of its 3.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031
The Company redeemed $15 million in subordinated notes in October 2021 and $30 million in December 2021, with an additional $30 million to be redeemed on March 1, 2022
The Company adopted a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 and no current intent to repurchase stock
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $300 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans and the allowance to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (non-GAAP)(1) decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021
The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 323.14% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 299.68% at September 30, 2021
Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.4 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, and net loan charge-offs for all of 2021 were $10.3 million, or 0.10% of average loans
Credit metrics improved on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans decreasing six basis points to 0.51% and classified loans to total loans decreasing 27 basis points to 1.60% at year end
Loan deferrals were approximately 0.01% of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020
Income Statement
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Interest income
Loans held for investment
$
98,478
$
102,627
$
109,721
$
112,006
$
112,157
$
422,832
$
454,241
Loans held for sale
3,652
2,377
3,604
2,999
3,083
12,632
12,191
Securities
9,221
8,416
7,321
6,574
6,594
31,532
30,511
Other
568
593
345
183
92
1,689
1,189
Total interest income
111,919
114,013
120,991
121,762
121,926
468,685
498,132
Interest expense
Deposits
6,056
6,972
7,669
8,279
9,841
28,976
54,016
Borrowings
4,381
3,749
3,743
3,835
3,958
15,708
17,319
Total interest expense
10,437
10,721
11,412
12,114
13,799
44,684
71,335
(Recovery) provision for credit losses
(Recovery) provision for loan losses
(500
)
(1,200
)
—
—
9,000
(1,700
)
85,350
Provision for credit losses on HTM securities
32
—
—
—
—
32
—
Provision for other credit losses
—
—
—
—
1,500
—
1,500
Total (recovery) provision for credit losses
(468
)
(1,200
)
—
—
10,500
(1,668
)
86,850
Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses
101,950
104,492
109,579
109,648
97,627
425,669
339,947
Noninterest income
47,582
50,755
47,610
81,037
62,864
226,984
235,532
Noninterest expense
101,115
103,999
108,777
115,935
122,152
429,826
471,988
Income before income taxes
48,417
51,248
48,412
74,750
38,339
222,827
103,491
Income taxes
11,363
11,185
7,545
16,842
6,818
46,935
19,840
Net income
$
37,054
$
40,063
$
40,867
$
57,908
$
31,521
$
175,892
$
83,651
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
$
38,232
$
40,315
$
41,169
$
48,244
$
38,131
$
167,951
$
109,115
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1)
$
49,190
$
50,171
$
48,797
$
62,266
$
57,392
$
210,424
$
231,136
Basic earnings per share
$
0.66
$
0.71
$
0.73
$
1.03
$
0.56
$
3.13
$
1.49
Diluted earnings per share
0.66
0.71
0.72
1.02
0.56
3.12
1.48
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)
0.68
0.71
0.73
0.85
0.68
2.98
1.93
Average basic shares outstanding
55,751,487
56,146,285
56,325,717
56,240,201
56,197,847
56,114,666
56,270,566
Average diluted shares outstanding
56,105,050
56,447,184
56,635,898
56,519,199
56,489,809
56,424,484
56,468,165
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.88
$
0.88
Performance Ratios
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Return on average assets
0.89
%
0.99
%
1.04
%
1.54
%
0.84
%
1.11
%
0.58
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
0.92
0.99
1.04
1.29
1.02
1.06
0.75
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
0.98
1.08
1.14
1.69
0.94
1.21
0.66
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
1.01
1.09
1.14
1.41
1.13
1.16
0.85
Return on average equity
6.59
7.16
7.40
10.81
5.88
7.96
3.96
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
6.80
7.21
7.46
9.01
7.11
7.60
5.16
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
11.94
13.05
13.54
19.93
11.26
14.53
7.83
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
12.31
13.13
13.64
16.68
13.52
13.89
10.06
Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent)
67.04
66.77
68.49
60.29
70.65
65.35
70.53
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
64.18
66.06
67.28
63.85
64.35
65.32
64.00
Dividend payout ratio
33.33
30.99
30.14
21.36
39.29
28.12
59.06
Effective Tax Rate
23.53
21.83
21.62
22.59
17.91
22.41
19.40
Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios
As of
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Shares Outstanding
55,756,233
55,747,407
56,350,878
56,294,346
56,200,487
Market Value Per Share
$
37.95
$
36.05
$
40.00
$
41.38
$
33.68
Book Value Per Share
39.63
39.53
39.11
38.61
37.95
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1)
22.35
22.22
21.95
21.41
20.69
Shareholders' Equity to Assets
13.15
%
13.64
%
13.75
%
13.91
%
14.29
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
7.86
8.15
8.22
8.23
8.33
Leverage Ratio
9.15
9.18
9.30
9.49
9.37
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.18
11.02
11.14
11.05
10.93
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.10
11.94
12.07
12.00
11.91
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.14
14.66
15.11
15.09
15.07
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
9,751
$
9,337
$
9,458
$
8,023
$
7,938
$
36,569
$
31,326
Fees and commissions
3,885
3,837
4,110
3,900
3,616
15,732
13,043
Insurance commissions
2,353
2,829
2,422
2,237
2,193
9,841
8,990
Wealth management revenue
5,273
5,371
5,019
4,792
4,314
20,455
16,504
Mortgage banking income
14,726
23,292
20,853
50,733
39,760
109,604
150,499
Swap termination gains
4,676
—
—
—
—
4,676
—
Net gains on sales of securities
49
764
—
1,357
15
2,170
46
BOLI income
2,048
1,602
1,644
2,072
1,868
7,366
5,627
Other
4,821
3,723
4,104
7,923
3,160
20,571
9,497
Total noninterest income
$
47,582
$
50,755
$
47,610
$
81,037
$
62,864
$
226,984
$
235,532
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
62,523
$
69,115
$
70,293
$
78,696
$
74,432
$
280,627
$
302,388
Data processing
5,346
5,277
5,652
5,451
5,373
21,726
20,685
Net occupancy and equipment
11,177
11,748
11,374
12,538
13,153
46,837
54,080
Other real estate owned
(60
)
168
104
41
683
253
2,754
Professional fees
3,209
2,972
2,674
2,921
2,938
11,776
11,293
Advertising and public relations
2,929
2,922
3,100
3,252
1,762
12,203
10,322
Intangible amortization
1,424
1,481
1,539
1,598
1,659
6,042
7,121
Communications
2,088
2,198
2,291
2,292
2,168
8,869
8,866
Restructuring charges
61
—
15
292
7,365
368
7,365
Swap termination charges
—
—
—
—
2,040
—
2,040
Debt prepayment penalty
6,123
—
—
—
3
6,123
121
Other
6,295
8,118
11,735
8,854
10,576
35,002
44,953
Total noninterest expense
$
101,115
$
103,999
$
108,777
$
115,935
$
122,152
$
429,826
$
471,988
Mortgage Banking Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Gain on sales of loans, net
$
10,801
$
20,116
$
17,581
$
33,901
$
36,080
$
82,399
$
150,406
Fees, net
4,320
3,420
4,519
4,902
5,318
17,161
18,914
Mortgage servicing income, net
(395
)
(244
)
(1,247
)
(1,631
)
(3,606
)
(3,517
)
(7,095
)
MSR valuation adjustment
—
—
—
13,561
1,968
13,561
(11,726
)
Total mortgage banking income
$
14,726
$
23,292
$
20,853
$
50,733
$
39,760
$
109,604
$
150,499
Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,877,965
$
1,476,141
$
1,605,488
$
1,261,916
$
633,203
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
415,975
—
—
—
—
Securities available for sale, at fair value
2,386,680
2,544,643
2,163,820
1,536,041
1,343,457
Loans held for sale, at fair value
453,533
452,869
448,959
502,002
417,771
Loans:
Non purchased
9,011,012
8,875,880
8,892,544
9,292,502
9,419,540
Purchased
1,009,902
1,140,944
1,256,698
1,395,906
1,514,107
Total loans
10,020,914
10,016,824
10,149,242
10,688,408
10,933,647
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(164,171
)
(170,038
)
(172,354
)
(173,106
)
(176,144
)
Loans, net
9,856,743
9,846,786
9,976,888