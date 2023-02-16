U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.41
    -57.19 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,696.85
    -431.20 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,855.83
    -214.76 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.21
    -18.76 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -0.72 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0060 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1440
    +0.1840 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,914.09
    -366.21 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.46
    -4.92 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Corporation
·1 min read
Renasant Corporation
Renasant Corporation

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.0 billion and operates 198 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.


Contacts:

For Media:

For Financials:

 

John S. Oxford

James C. Mabry IV

 

Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President

 

Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Financial Officer

 

(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1281

 

joxford@renasant.com

jim.mabry@renasant.com

                                    
                                                  
                                                        
 
                                                    

 


Recommended Stories