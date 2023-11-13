Renasant (NYSE:RNST) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.22

Renasant Corporation (NYSE:RNST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share on the 1st of January. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Renasant's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Renasant has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Renasant's payout ratio of 30% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 12.3% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.68 total annually to $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Renasant has only grown its earnings per share at 4.1% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Renasant Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Renasant that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Renasant not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

