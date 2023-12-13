Renasant (NYSE:RNST) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.22

Renasant Corporation (NYSE:RNST) will pay a dividend of $0.22 on the 1st of January. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is around the industry average.

Renasant's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Renasant has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Renasant's payout ratio of 30% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 9.3%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 35% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.68 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 4.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. If Renasant is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Renasant might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Renasant that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

