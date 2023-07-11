Renault and Aston Martin-backer make £5bn bet on hybrid and petrol cars despite net zero push

Renault factory

Renault and Geely, the Chinese backer of Aston Martin, are to spend up to €7bn (£5.4bn) on developing petrol and hybrid cars despite a global push toward electric vehicles.

The two companies said the investment would help lower emissions by developing more efficient petrol engines and hybrid petrol-battery drivetrains, which connects the engine to the wheels enabling the vehicle to move.

It comes at a time when most car manufacturers are investing heavily in electric vehicles as governments prepare to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the race to hit net zero.

Eric Li, chairman of Geely, said: “We are pleased to be embarking on this journey to become a global leader in hybrid technologies, providing low-emission solutions for automakers around the world.”

The joint venture will employ 19,000 staff at 17 plants, supplying the two companies plus other customers which may include Volvo, which is owned by Geeley.

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, which signed a letter of intent with Renault and Geely in March, is evaluating a strategic investment in the new company, Renault said.

The move comes as carmakers warned the US that a rapid switch to electric cars could outpace the ability of miners and refiners to supply the raw materials necessary to build them.

Companies including Toyota have asked President Joe Biden’s administration to consider a slower pace to avoid resources drying up and outpricing car buyers.

Renault is hedging its bets further, with plans to develop a hydrogen-powered car based on its Scenic model.

Hydrogen, which burns in oxygen to produce water, is seen as an efficient way to fuel heavy goods vehicles because of the weight of batteries needed to turn them electric. As a car fuel it has struggled to gain traction because of the expense of making green hydrogen compared to using green electricity to charge a battery.

But the slow rollout of charging infrastructure plus the prospect that some customers will demand rapid refuelling have seen some car makers change their minds.

Currently, mass market hydrogen-powered cars can only be bought from Japanese and Korean car makers. Korea’s Hyundai makes the Nexo, a hydrogen powered SUV, while Toyota has made the Mirai since 2014.

